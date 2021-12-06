The Secretary of Education addresses the Assembly for the protection of children

With permission, Mr. Chairman, I would like to make a statement following the sentencing of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’s stepmother and father on Friday.

The whole nation is saddened by the tragic and horrific death of Arthurs. We, throughout the House and throughout the country, find it impossible to imagine how an adult could commit such evil acts against a child, especially parents and guardians, to whom children seek love and protection.

And I know colleagues and people outside This Place are seriously concerned that Arthur underwent a horrific cruelty campaign and was killed after concerns were raised with local services.

I want to tell colleagues across the House and I want to reassure the public that I am just as determined as everyone else to get to the truth, expose what went wrong and take whatever action is necessary to protect the children. .

To do this, serious questions need to be asked.

I want to make it clear that police officers, teachers, social workers, health workers and others go to work every day to do the best things to do their best in those very difficult jobs.

Those who already serve the most vulnerable children of our country deserve our thanks and I want to be extremely clear that no defense professional should be a victim of any abuse. The intent of individuals is wrong and does not help anyone.

But that does not mean we should not seek to understand what went wrong and how we can stop it from happening again.

The public deserves to know why, in this rare case, things went terribly wrong, and what more can be done to prevent abuses like this from recurring in the future.

Since the tragic deaths of Peter Connelly, Daniel Pelka and, unfortunately, others, the government has created a stronger job with many agencies – putting a common and equal task on policing, councils and health in the areas local to work together to protect and promote well-being. of children, in addition to a role for schools.

I’m sure members across the House will agree that improvements have been made from previous reviews, but the question now is whether that is enough.

To look at issues at the national and local levels, we set up the National Child Protection Practice Review Panel in 2017 for cases like Arthurs.

That’s why, given the scale of this case, the range of agencies involved, and the potential for its implications to be felt nationally, over the weekend I asked Annie Hudson, chair of the National Child Protection Practice Review Panel, work with leaders in Solihull to provide a single, national, independent review of Arthurs’s death to identify what we need to learn from this horrific case.

This will include local government as well as those working in the police, health and education sectors.

Officials in my department are already in close contact with Solihull Safeguarding Partnership, which is grateful for the support provided and agrees with this approach as the best way to deliver comprehensive national learning and identify if there are any gaps that need to be addressed. addressed.

Annie and her colleagues on the national panel, who come from the police, health and child services, have dedicated their decades and careers to improving the lives of the most vulnerable children in our society.

And I have full confidence that their consideration will be strong, powerful, and thorough. I have already assured Ann, as I assure you now, that he will be given all the support he needs to do the job properly.

This review will focus specifically on the Arthurs case and identify where improvements need to be made. But I also want to make sure we’ve seen how all the relevant local agencies are working right now, including how they work together.

For this reason, I have also asked Ofsted, the Quality of Care Commission, the HM Inspectorate of Consular Services and Fire and Rescue and the HM Inspectorate of Probation to conduct a Joint Inspection of the Target Area. I have requested that each of these inspectorates be included because of the range of local services that were involved in the lives of Arthur and his family during the previous months.

These joint inspections are well established, but a new ambitious approach will be used, with a sharp focus on the entry point into the child protection system in all agencies.

This means that we can really look at where improvements are needed from all the agencies in charge of child protection in the Solihull area, so that we can be sure that we are doing everything in our power to protect other children and to prevent such evil crimes.

As part of this inspection, all agencies in charge of protecting children at risk of abuse and neglect in Solihull will consider their effectiveness and will be instructed on where improvements need to be made in both Solihull and where they can be implemented. lessons in other areas. nationwide.

These inspectorates have gathered today to plan this work and the work will start next week.

I, as well as officials in my department and across government, could not take this more seriously and I worked this weekend to bring everyone together to make sure this work can start right away. In the coming days, we will publish the terms of reference and timelines for this national review and local inspection.

Ahead of that, more broadly, we are already investing heavily to help legions of dedicated front-line professionals deliver the care we all know every child deserves.

Since the 2019 Expenditure Review, there has been a year-on-year increase in real conditions for local government, as well as unprecedented $ 6 billion in funding provided directly to councils to support them with the immediate and long-term effects of pressures of expenditures for Covid, including child social care.

However, we also knew that the care system needed bold and far-reaching reforms, which is why we have the independent review of child social care happening now.

I know Josh MacAlister, who is leading the review, will make recommendations on what a crucial child protection response should look like, as it lies at the core of the system he is reviewing.

And most importantly, I know the review will look at how social workers, especially those with the most experience, can spend time with families and protect children, because we all know that social workers do their job better with families, not behind a desk.

I look forward to timely recommendations for reviews, because in any complex system it is important – necessary in my opinion – to thoroughly investigate to learn and improve the system.

My mantra continues to be that sunlight is the best disinfectant possible because if we want to improve services where they need to be improved, we need to share data and evidence.

Finally, I would like to thank the prosecution attorney, Jonas Hankin QC, his team, and the jury, for their service to this troubling issue.

As the court heard, Arthurs’s tragic death is the result of the cruelty of his father and his father’s partner. No government anywhere in the world can enact laws for evil. But we will take action wherever we can to stop this from happening again because we need to do more, and to do more I would like to end my statement with a prayer for everyone in our country.

Anyone who sees or suspects child abuse can report their concerns to local child services or by contacting the government-supported NSPCC helpline for adults or practitioners concerned about a child or young person.

So if you see or suspect child abuse, report it.

If you are worried about a child you know, report it.

If something pops up, or you see something bothering you, report it.

As we discover what went wrong and led to Arthurs’s tragic death, we must also strengthen our resolve to make sure we prevent these crimes as much as they can be prevented.

We must ensure that those who will commit evil deeds against children are brought to justice.

We must do absolutely everything in our power to protect vulnerable young children from violence and abuse.

And I commend this statement to the House.