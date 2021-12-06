Aung San Suu Kyi from Myanmar faces two years in prison after her sentence was halved





Earlier in the day, Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison on charges of inciting and violating Covid-19 rules, in the first verdict against the Nobel Peace Prize winner since the military took power in February.

Suu Kyi, 76, was Myanmar’s state adviser and the country’s de facto leader before being ousted and arrested by the military 10 months ago and charged with nearly a dozen charges that carry a combined maximum sentence of more than 100 years. .

They include several allegations of corruption – each of which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison – for violating the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic during the 2020 election campaign, inciting, illegally importing and possessing remote controls, and violating the Official Secrets Act. colonial era. – which provides for a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

She has denied all allegations and her supporters say the charges against her are political.

The Zabuthiri court in the capital Naypyidaw initially sentenced Suu Kyi to two years in prison after being found guilty of incitement and two years after being found guilty of violating section 25 of the Disaster Management Act, sources close to the court told CNN. This was later halved by the military. The military also halved the four-year prison sentence of ousted Myanmar President Win Myint. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. The Myanmar military junta has sought to restrict information about the trials, which have been closed to the public. In October, a order gag was imposed on her legal team which prevented them from speaking to the media. Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns, Ming Yu Hah, said in a statement, “the farce and corrupt decision is part of a destructive model of arbitrary punishment.” “The harsh sentences handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi for these false accusations are the latest example of the military’s determination to eliminate all opposition and stifle liberties in Myanmar,” Ha said. “There are many prisoners without the profile of Aung San Suu Kyi, who are currently facing the dire prospect of years behind bars simply for the peaceful exercise of their human rights. They must not be forgotten and left to their own devices.” More than 1,300 people have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the coup and more than 10,000 have been arrested, according to the Advocacy Group for Political Prisoners. The United Nations Security Council has called for an immediate end to all violence in Myanmar as junta forces escalate hostilities with civilian militias. shifting tens of thousands of people. Since the coup, nationwide protests against the junta have faced brutal blows and the independent media and opposition have been suppressed. “As violence escalates, displacing tens of thousands of people and creating a humanitarian crisis amid a continuing pandemic, the situation in Myanmar today is alarmingly extreme. Without a decisive, unified and rapid international response it can and will take worse, “said Hah of Amnesty. The ruling comes a day after security forces cracked down on a protest in the country’s largest city Yangon on Sunday, sparking condemnation from the UN and the United States. At least five people were killed when a vehicle crashed into anti-junta protesters, Myanmar Now media reported on Sunday, citing protesters and eyewitnesses. A journalist who witnessed the incident told CNN it was a military vehicle that crashed into demonstrators. Eleven protesters were also arrested at the scene, including two men and a woman who were injured, according to a statement from the Myanmar military. However, the statement did not acknowledge the reported deaths or the alleged attack on the vehicle. The UN in Myanmar condemned the incident by criticizing “the reported attack on a number of unarmed civilians in the city of Kyimyindaing, Yangon, in which a vehicle belonging to security forces collided with protesters, who were then shot with ammunition. indeed, leading to death and injury to many people. “ The U.S. embassy said it was “horrified by reports that security forces opened fire on, flooded and killed several peaceful protesters.”

