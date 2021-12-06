Ontario reports 887 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths





Ontario is reporting 887 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 624,384. Out of 887 new cases registered, the data showed that 373 were unvaccinated persons, 24 persons were partially vaccinated, 426 persons were fully vaccinated and for 64 persons the vaccination status was not known. According to the moon report, 139 cases were registered in Toronto, 73 in Simcoe Muskoka, 60 in the York Region, 60 in the Peel Region and 55 in Ottawa. All other local public health units reported less than 50 new cases in the provincial report. The death toll in the province is now 10,027 after three more deaths were reported. Read more: Ontario reports 1,184 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths The story goes down the ad As of 20:00 on Sunday, there are more than 11.2 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 87.3 percent of the population aged 12 and over. There are more than 820,000 people who have received the third booster dose. The coverage of the first dose is 90 percent. Trends The American politician posts family photos filled with guns, days after the school shootings

Omicron COVID-19 casts shadow over hopes of Christmas return to Canada For young children ages five to 11, first-dose coverage stands at 21 percent 226,445 doses from just over 1 million qualified children since the shooting last week. More than 39,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 605,918 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 97 percent of known cases. There are currently 8,439 active cases in Ontario. The government said 25,981 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. 9,859 tests are currently under investigation. Test positivity reached 3.5 percent for Monday. Ontario reported 137 people in COVID-19 general hospital wards with 168 patients in intensive care units and 149 patients in intensive care units in a ventilator. View link » <br />

