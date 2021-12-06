Weather in Ottawa: Frozen rain warning ended





It has been a messy morning on the streets in the Ottawa area, with cold rain behind a snow dump overnight. Environment Canada’s winter storm warning was replaced by a frozen rain warning Monday morning. The cold rain warning ended shortly after 11 p.m. Snow began to fall in Ottawa just before 8 p.m., rapidly covering roads and sidewalks. The city of Ottawa said Monday morning that 14 inches of snow had fallen overnight. Ottawa police said there had been 32 clashes on city streets over the morning, none with serious injuries. School buses for English and French and Catholic public boards in Ottawa were canceled on Monday. Schools remain open. OC Transpo warned of possible delays on some roads due to the weather and urged passengers to plan their trips ahead of time. There have been several bus stops out of service due to local road conditions. The city of Ottawa has issued a parking ban during the day for Monday. Only vehicles with on-street parking permits are allowed to park on city streets between 10:00 and 19:00. “It’s kind of the first big slap in the face for this season,” Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday. “Monday morning’s trip will be affected.” The environment in Canada is urging people to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, crossings and parking lots will become icy, slippery and dangerous. Bad weather conditions can contribute to transport delays. It can have a significant impact on traffic during peak hours.” in urban areas. “ Frozen rain warnings Frostbite warnings have also been completed for Upper Ottawa Valley, including Renfrew, Arnprior, Petawawa and Pembroke, as well as Prescott-Russell and Smiths Falls, Perth and Eastern Lanark County. Gatineau’s frozen rain warning is also over. Special weather statements Special weather statements remain in effect throughout St. Louis. Lawrence, warning of heavy rainfall in places like Kingston, Gananoque, Brockville and Cornwall. Local precipitation of up to 25 mm can be expected. In the Kingston area, a wind warning also remains in effect, with thunderstorms of up to 90 km / h in the forecast. Ottawa Forecast In Ottawa. On Monday there will be frozen rainfall that will vary in the morning rain. High 9 C. Monday night will be cloudy and stormy. Overnight cleaning. Low temperature minus 14 C. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected on Tuesday, with a temperature of minus 5 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday there will be eclipses and opportunities for storms. E high minus 5 C.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/freezing-rain-on-the-way-for-ottawa-area-after-overnight-snowfall-school-buses-cancelled-1.5693655 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos