COVID-19 still found its way into a fully vaccinated crowd. Will Omicron exacerbate ‘new infections’?

High school reunions have always been fraught with the possibility of clumsiness.

When you keep it in a pandemic, gathering old friends, lovers and rivals becomes infinitely more complicated.

The 1971 class from Waynesboro High School in the US state of Virginia was determined to gather, despite the threat of COVID-19.

The organizers did everything they could to prevent the spread of the infection.

Everyone who participated had to be fully vaccinated, without exception.

Stay up to date with the top news for COVID-19 from December 6 with a look back at our blog

“When you look at a classmate you live with in a small town and you know him for 60, 70 years and you tell him they can’t come because they don’t have a vaccination card, it’s hard,” Diana said. tha Blackburn Mahoney.

“I did not feel comfortable saying no to them.

She is now relieved that she and her fellow reunion organizers stuck to their decision.

Despite the fact that every guest was vaccinated and in some cases with the triple vaccine, the virus still found a way to enter.

More than 20 of the approximately 170 guests tested positive for COVID-19 in the days after reunification.

However, all those who became infected with the virus experienced a fairly mild case and have since recovered.

The event shows the power of vaccines against the Delta variant, which remains the dominant type of coronavirus in the US and worldwide.

But experts are still in the race to find out if it would have caused havoc if the newly discovered Omicron variant had found its way into the room.

As the brass band played, the virus spread

Chase Hughes received a booster injection just days before reunion, but he still managed to become infected with COVID-19.

He was playing in the brass band which served as evening entertainment and felt good at night.

“On Monday, we received the news from one of the members of our group that he had gone and was tested and was positive,” he said.

“And I went, ‘oh no.’

Mr. Hughes had begun to feel the first ideas that he was not well.

The 1971 class had a vaccine mandate to attend its Waynesboro High School reunion. ( ABC News: Brad McLennan )

“I felt like I had some symptoms, so the next day I went in and got tested and I realized on Wednesday that I was positive,” he said.

His symptoms were relatively mild, with what felt like a cold lasting for several days before he returned to normal.

He has not passed his family.

Ms. Blackburn Mahoney’s husband also became infected with COVID-19, despite having had a booster injection. Since then he too has recovered.

Thankfully, she said, no one who took part in the reunion became seriously ill or died.

“I think the vaccines did their job,” she said.

“We did everything we knew how to do and they still achieved it.

“If they had not been vaccinated, they could have been very ill and may not be here today.”

‘Penetration cases’ are on the rise

All reunification cases are considered “advanced infections” the term given to cases of persons who have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The American Centers for Disease Control (CDC) considers that one should be fully vaccinated one to two weeks after the second vaccination of a two-dose vaccine such as Pfizer or Moderna, rather than taking boosters.

Data released by the CDC show that while new cases are still leading to hospitalization and death in the US, the risk is still much lower than that faced by those who have not been vaccinated.

Data from the American Centers for Disease Control show that unvaccinated Americans are much more likely to come in contact with the disease than those who are not. ( Supplied: Disease Control Centers )

In September, the CDC estimated that unvaccinated people were nearly six times more likely to become infected with COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from it.

“Advanced infections are on the rise around the world where you have more vaccinations and more transmission, especially of the Delta virus,” said Robert Bollinger, a professor of infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins University.

“Those who are significantly ill with new infections, those who are hospitalized and unfortunately die, they tend to be people who are older, people with compromised immunity, people who have multiple other accompanying health conditions. “

However, Dr Bollinger said the chances of dying from COVID-19 while being vaccinated are extremely small.

“We have to keep this in perspective, compared to the risk of unvaccinated people, it is much, much less,” he said.

Dr Bollinger said cases of progress after booster injections were also expected, although evidence suggested that most so far were mild.

“You can still get COVID after a booster or after a vaccine. There is no 100 percent [effective] “The vaccine I am aware of,” he said.

“The most important thing is that the risk of that progress is much lower after an amplifier.”

Delta threat ‘far more important than Omicron’

As scientists try to learn more about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, one of the biggest concerns is whether existing vaccines will be effective against the new strain.

Scientists are still studying the new variant, but its mutations could give it some ability to evade vaccines.

America’s top infectious disease official, Anthony Fauci, said at a recent conference that he hoped the vaccines would provide at least one level of protection, especially if people were receiving booster vaccines to protect themselves from declining immunity. .

Loading

“We know that when you strengthen someone, you raise your level of protection very high,” he said.

“And we hope and, I think, with good reason to feel good that there will be a degree of protection.”

In the US, everyone over the age of 18 is eligible for a booster injection six months after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna and two months after a single Johnson & Johnson dose.

Dr Bollinger was also optimistic and argued that despite how they worked against Omicron, vaccines were still needed in the fight against Delta.

In the US, the Delta variant is estimated to represent up to 99.9 percent of all tracked cases.

“We already have a threat from Delta, this is much more important than Omicron now,” Dr Bollinger said.

“Many, many, many other people are getting sick and dying from Delta and other previous variants.”

What you need to know about coronavirus: