India and Russia are expanding defense ties, despite the prospect of US sanctions

NEW DELHI India and Russia announced the expansion of defense ties on Monday during a visit by President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi, including details of the sale of a $ 5.4 billion missile defense system to India, despite the risk of US sanctions. United.

Supplies have begun this month and will continue to occur, India’s foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters about the missile defense system following a meeting between Mr Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is important to note that regardless of whether it is us or Russia, we develop an independent foreign policy.

Confirmation that the missile defense system deal, agreed for the first time in 2018, was continuing despite threats that it could affect India’s growing relationship with the United States, signaled that New Delhi was willing to take risks. calculated to strengthen his defense against a bold China on its borders.

India and China have failed to resolve tensions since deadly clashes between the two countries’ troops along their common border last year and their armies remain at military bases in the Himalayas going into a harsh second winter. India may have concluded that the United States would not penalize it for purchasing the defense system because the two countries have worked closely together to address the growing threat from China.