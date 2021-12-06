International
Snow covers south coast of BC, prompting warnings for drivers to travel carefully
If you live on the South Coast of British Columbia, give yourself some extra time for your Monday morning trip as the roads are likely to be smooth with snow.
Environment Canada has released a snow warnings for Vancouver Island as well special weather alerts for the Lower Continent, the Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound. One winter storm hours is also in force for the North Coast, including the communities of Stewart, Terrace and Kitimat.
Vancouver Island is projected to receive the largest snow dump, with up to 25 centimeters in forecast for inland communities and up to 15 centimeters for coastal residents.
Environment Canadian meteorologist Kenneth Chantha said he expects seven centimeters to fall in the Fraser Valley by Monday at noon. Some Valley residents are still shocked by the impact of the historic floods that devastated parts of the region last month.
Schools in the north and east of the island close on Monday, including those in school districts 85 (Port McNeill), 72 (Campbell River) and 71 (Comox Valley). North Island College has also canceled classes at the Mixalakwila campus in Port Hardy, while all other locations remain open.
The weather has also forced the closure of all schools on the Sun Coast (School District 46).
According to Environment Canada, a strong Pacific frontal system, coupled with cold surface temperatures, is responsible for snow, which is expected to gradually pass into rain or wet snow mixed with rain and shrink in most countries by on Monday evening.
In the Lower Continent, snow should turn to light rain at noon, according to Chan.
Temperatures in Vancouver Subway are not expected to drop below zero on Monday, with the high day and night forecast at 3 C. On Vancouver Island, the Greater Victoria region is expected to drop to 4 C overnight.
Say hello to white Vancouver. So beautiful!
On the north coast, temperatures are below zero and are forecast to drop to -7 degrees Celsius overnight.
As of 08:00 PT, BC Hydro crews were being picked up Numerous power outages in the Lower Continent and the Sunshine Coast affecting more than 7700 customers. Over 7,600 customers are currently without power on the northern island of Vancouver.
Drive wisely
The Canadian environment warns drivers to be vigilant on the road and to adapt to “rapidly changing and deteriorating travel conditions”.
Snow can have a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.
Darren Ell, general manager for MainroadLower Mainland Contracting, said the crews had placed salt brine on the road and were scheduled to start plowing once the snow started to accumulate.
Winter conditions of the surrounding direction. Travel in road conditions. Drive carefully.
Ell is reminding drivers to slow down and stay behind if they see a snowplow on the road.
“Stay at least six or seven long cars from a snowplow because there are chemicals coming out of the back,” Ell said. “Do not cross to the right. The snow is being pushed to the right and the trucks have large-winged plows that are difficult to see. Therefore, please stay away.”
To keep up to date on road conditions around the province, visit DriveBC.ca.
Kingsway along Nanaimo- Victoria EB or WB looks murky, but otherwise quite good!
