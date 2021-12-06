8 new Omicron cases discovered in Alberta, schools may have been exposed

Editor’s note: This story has been updated from its original version to say that the Omicron concern variant has been identified in at least four provinces, not three. Global News regrets the mistake.

More cases of people with the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been discovered in Alberta.

On Monday morning, the medical chief of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw posted on Twitter eight new cases have all been found by returning travelers.

She added that the variant may have been exhibited in a primary and secondary school in the North area.

Some family members of these cases have tested positive for COVID but have not yet been confirmed as Omicron, Hinshaw wrote. For great care, we have notified the schools.

Schools will notify any potentially exposed group and additional testing is recommended, the medical chief said, noting that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be isolated and tested through Alberta Health Services.

She also said those schools will take quick tests to distribute them to the student body.

All new cases are isolating and proper public health monitoring is underway, according to Hinshaw.

















The finding of additional cases is not unexpected and the early identification of these cases is a testament to the work of our public health lab and public health teams on the front line. We will continue to monitor the situation carefully and keep the Albertans up to date.

The new cases bring the total number of disturbing cases of the Omicron variant in Alberta to 12, according to Health Minister Jason Copping.

“We have seen several spreads, but it is all international travelers who have returned to Alberta, except one,” Copping told an unrelated press conference Monday morning.

“We are careful of 12 cases, 11 of them are all about international travel and one was a close family contact and we continue to track contacts to see it. And in terms of history, we still do not know one of the reasons why we imposed new measures is because we are careful, we do not know what will be the impact of this new variant. Again, it seems to be more transmissible, perhaps less cumbersome. “We do not yet know how effective the vaccines will be, but this research is being done.”

As of Friday, four provinces had reported the discovery of the Omicron variant: British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

On Sunday, U.S. health officials said at least 16 states had discovered dozens of cases of the new variant that is suspected to be more contagious than Delta.

– With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News and Reuters