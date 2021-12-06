International
8 new Omicron cases discovered in Alberta, schools may have been exposed
Editor’s note: This story has been updated from its original version to say that the Omicron concern variant has been identified in at least four provinces, not three. Global News regrets the mistake.
More cases of people with the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been discovered in Alberta.
On Monday morning, the medical chief of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw posted on Twitter eight new cases have all been found by returning travelers.
She added that the variant may have been exhibited in a primary and secondary school in the North area.
Read more:
Alberta records 349 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death from coronavirus
Some family members of these cases have tested positive for COVID but have not yet been confirmed as Omicron, Hinshaw wrote. For great care, we have notified the schools.
Schools will notify any potentially exposed group and additional testing is recommended, the medical chief said, noting that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be isolated and tested through Alberta Health Services.
She also said those schools will take quick tests to distribute them to the student body.
Trends
The artist did not know that Michigan shooting suspects hid their parents in his studio: lawyer
Merck will manufacture its COVID-19 antiviral pill in Canada, the company announces
All new cases are isolating and proper public health monitoring is underway, according to Hinshaw.
COVID-19: Omicron cases continue to be reported across Canada
The finding of additional cases is not unexpected and the early identification of these cases is a testament to the work of our public health lab and public health teams on the front line. We will continue to monitor the situation carefully and keep the Albertans up to date.
The new cases bring the total number of disturbing cases of the Omicron variant in Alberta to 12, according to Health Minister Jason Copping.
“We have seen several spreads, but it is all international travelers who have returned to Alberta, except one,” Copping told an unrelated press conference Monday morning.
“We are careful of 12 cases, 11 of them are all about international travel and one was a close family contact and we continue to track contacts to see it. And in terms of history, we still do not know one of the reasons why we imposed new measures is because we are careful, we do not know what will be the impact of this new variant. Again, it seems to be more transmissible, perhaps less cumbersome. “We do not yet know how effective the vaccines will be, but this research is being done.”
Read more:
Canadians 18+ should be offered COVID-19 booster 6 months after second stroke: NACI
As of Friday, four provinces had reported the discovery of the Omicron variant: British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.
On Sunday, U.S. health officials said at least 16 states had discovered dozens of cases of the new variant that is suspected to be more contagious than Delta.
– With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News and Reuters
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8428276/8-new-omicron-cases-detected-alberta/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]