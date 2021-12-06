Omicron spreads uncertainty about holiday travelExBulletin



Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Pam and Barry Van Dyck have dreamed of leaving behind snow in Grand Rapids, Mich., And going to a warm and adventurous place for their 50th wedding anniversary, “with chain, snorkeling, cave rivers, amphibious vehicles and slides uji “. says Pam Van Dyck.

Of course, these are not just activities for them, but also for children and grandchildren, as the retired couple wants to celebrate half a century together with the whole family.

“Everyone loves to be together and it would be a fun way to celebrate that we have 51 years together,” Pam says Van Dyck.

It is now 51 years since Van Dycks originally planned the anniversary trip to Mexico for last December, but pushed it amid an increase in COVID-19 cases at a time when vaccines were not yet widely available. Now, they are not entirely sure they can make the rescheduled trip this month.

“Our biggest concern, of course, is what is happening now with the new variant, and it ‘s just getting a little dangerous. I’m not ready. [yet] to cancel or postpone, “says Pam Van Dyck, adding that she is waiting and seeing what will happen to the new type of coronavirus.” I really do not want to do that, but we would do it . “I am not endangering everyone.”

The discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in at least a third of US states is raising the question of whether it will be safe to travel for the upcoming holidays, with Christmas now less than three weeks away.

In an effort to curb the spread of the variant, many countries are imposing travel restrictions and bans, including the US, which has barred most non-US citizens who have recently been in any of the eight from entering the United States. countries of South Africa.

Starting Monday, the Biden administration is asking all travelers coming to the U.S. to provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken within a day of their departure, regardless of citizenship and vaccination status. And it is extending the mandate of wearing masks on planes and inside airports until mid-March.

Such restrictions are raising concerns that there may be another slowdown in air travel, hurting an industry that had just begun to turn the tide of recovery as it had its busiest week since the start of the pandemic during the Thanksgiving holiday season.

US Airlines flew about 2.4 million passengers on November 28th. This is mostly since February 2020. And the industry was also preparing for a busy December, with several airlines offering employees incentive wages to work extra or not call sick, to accommodate rising passengers.

Do you have to travel? Health experts say it depends

Infectious disease experts and public health officials note that omicron is a troubling variant, but add that not much is known about it, including its transmissibility, its ability to ward off the immune system, and the severity of the disease it causes. So it’s hard to say now if those who have Christmas travel plans should stay home.

Dr. Robert Murphy, a professor of infectious disease at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and director of the school’s Institute for Global Health, says: “We will know more within two weeks. [but] I think people really need to be prepared to hit the “pause button” in their travel plans.

He says those who have compromised immunity should not necessarily travel and this includes “people over 65, obese people, people with diabetes, people with underlying cancer, people with any kind of compromised immunity, I think these people should not to travel nowhere “.

He also recommends that people cancel or postpone their trip if they plan to go abroad.



Spencer Platt / Getty Images

“The international traveler is at much higher risk than the domestic one,” says Murphy, and not just about contracting the coronavirus. He says with governments around the world closing borders and imposing new travel restrictions, there is a significant risk that your flight will be canceled and blocked overseas, or you will be forced to quarantine upon arrival at your destination due to an explosion. Murphy says he has canceled his planned trip to Europe over the holidays.

As for domestic travel for those without basic health conditions, whose flights are already booked, Murphy and other public health experts urge travelers to take a waiting and viewing approach.

“We will know a lot more in the next two weeks,” Murphy told NPR. “If it turns out as we think it will come in other words, it ‘s just more contagious and it’ s not a worse disease and if you’re vaccinated and boosted, that if you get infected, you do not get very sick. You know, I think. that travel can be very safe very quickly. “

Omicron’s impact on airlines: “One more headache you didn’t need”

The rise of the omicron variant and subsequent global travel restrictions come at a dangerous time for airlines, which had launched a strong holiday season and a recovery in business and international travel next year to help pull the industry out of a long pandemic decline. .

“Well, you know, it’s one more headache you do not need and hope to avoid,” says Robert W. Mann, a former airline executive who now works as an industry consultant.

“It’s a continuation of what we saw from the beginning, which was, you know, two steps forward, one step back or sometimes two steps back,” says Mann. “But, you know, we’re going to get over this. We understand how to handle it much better than we originally did.”

United Airlines chief executive Scott Kirby says he expects United to receive a financial blow from the omicron coronavirus variant, adding that transatlantic flights will be more affected.

“I think we will have fewer flights to Europe than we would have in January” because of the new variant, said Kirby Financial Times.

In one interview with CNBC, Kirby added that “omicron will certainly have a short – term impact on bookings. … There will be a short – term decline in revenue, but the decline will be smaller than it was for delta.”

“We have always known that there would be more variants and we have said that COVID recovery would never be a straight line,” Kirby said, adding, “We are dealing much better with this as a society. Vaccines “It is likely to be effective again … We look confident in the long run. Nothing changes where we will be 12 months from now.”

Industry analysts agree that airlines seem more prepared to cope with the already inevitable ups and downs that come with the rise of coronavirus infections and the discovery of new variants.

“In the past year, every new variant has brought about a drop in bookings, but then an increase as the growth disappears,” said Helane Becker, an analyst with financial services firm Cowen, in a interview with the Associated Press.

The omicron variant does not seem to bite the appetite of Americans to travel, as domestic air travel bookings increased over the past week, according to Adobe Digital Insights, which tracks flight booking data.

Airline and travel shares rose on Monday as bookings did not fall as significantly as expected.

Adobe data show that from November 25 to December 1, bookings of domestic flights online increased by 19% compared to a week ago. Cyber ​​Monday saw the largest increase in bookings, with levels rising over the next two days. Most of these bookings were for trips that will take place in the next two months.

Mann, the airline consultant, says holiday travelers who had already booked flights do not seem to be canceling their trips yet for fear of a possible rise in coronavirus infections, but he says the omicron variant casts a wave of uncertainty that as the airlines executives plan for next year.

“And their decision should be, you know, how much capacity I will risk planning in 2022 for spring and summer, mostly,” says Mann. “Because at that time everyone was hoping that we would get out of the soup and be in the black again. I think there are still some concerns that this could delay that recovery process once again.”

Citing Advice from the World Health Organization warning that “general travel bans will not prevent the international spread of coronavirus,” and that they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods, “airlines and travel industries are calling on governments around the world to change the most severe travel restrictions that have already been put in place.

“The emergence of the Omicron variant panicked many governments to restrict or completely abolish travel freedom,” Willie Walsh, general director of the International Air Transport Association, said in a statement. He noted that the presence of the new variant has already been confirmed on all continents.

“Unwanted travel bans are as ineffective as closing the barn door after the horse is closed,” Walsh added.