International
Ottawa Weather: First Big Winter Storm of the Season Snow, Freezing Rain, Ottawa
The city of Ottawa says heavy, wet snow mixed with rain is slowing down their ability to clear roads and sidewalks.
The first major winter storm of the season brought snow, freezing rain, and rain to Ottawa.
Snow began to fall in Ottawa shortly before 8 p.m., rapidly covering roads and sidewalks. The city of Ottawa said Monday morning that 14 inches of snow had fallen overnight. Precipitation returned to frozen rain around 3 a.m., lasting for about six hours before turning to rain as the temperature rose above freezing point.
The Canadian environment said Ottawa received 25 mm of mixed rainfall in the last 24 hours.
Ottawa police said there had been 32 clashes on city streets over the morning, none with serious injuries.
School buses for English and French and Catholic public boards in Ottawa were canceled on Monday. Schools remained open.
OC Transpo warned of possible delays on some roads due to the weather and urged passengers to plan their trips ahead of time. There have been several bus stops out of service due to local road conditions.
The city of Ottawa has issued a parking ban during the day for Monday. Only vehicles with on-street parking permits are allowed to park on city streets between 10:00 and 19:00.
In a statement on its website, the city of Ottawa said heavy snowfall is making snow-clearing operations difficult.
“In many cases, our sidewalk diggers have had to move from push blades to blowing snow. When we use blowing snow, we move at about half the pace of our ordinary machinery. Even with the edges, our sidewalk plows move fast. “The slowest pace due to the weight of the snow,” said the city.
The winter parking ban will be lifted at 7pm, but the city still requires residents to keep their cars off-road at night, if possible, to help clean up fishing basins.
“We have called in additional resources that are working exclusively to manage water collection and drainage issues. Doing so now will help us avoid overnight ice accumulations,” the city said. “Because we are facing drainage problems in many areas, those who are able are required to clear their local pond to promote drainage of water from the road. This is the best way to prevent the formation of ice on the road. . “
Warnings of winter storms and freezing rain were also in effect for parts of eastern Ontario stretching from the Upper Ottawa Valley to Prescott-Russell.
Special weather statements
Special weather statements remain in effect throughout St. Louis. Lawrence, warning of heavy rainfall in places like Kingston, Gananoque, Brockville and Cornwall. Local precipitation of up to 25 mm can be expected.
In the Kingston area, a wind warning also remains in effect, with thunderstorms of up to 90 km / h in the forecast.
Assistant doctors respond to calls for snow removal
Ottawa paramedics said they responded to two urgent calls that included snow-clearing activities Monday morning.
Around 7 a.m., they were called to Innes and Pagé streets, where a man in his 40s suffered a heart attack after helping someone pass their vehicle through heavy snow. He was rushed to the Ottawa Heart Institute.
Elsewhere in the city, a man in the late 1960s fell while shoveling snow in his path. Passers-by performed CPR until doctors arrived. He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Ottawa Forecast
Precipitation periods should end by Monday evening. As the temperature decreases there will be opportunities for storms in the late evening hours. The sky should be clear at night. The low temperature is minus 10 C with a cold wind minus 14.
Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with temperatures minus 5 degrees Celsius.
On Wednesday there may be eclipses with the possibility of storms. E high minus 5 C.
The outlook for Thursday is cloudy with a maximum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius.
–Contributed by Leah Larocque, Michael Woods, Josh Pringle and Ted Raymond of CTV News Ottawa.
