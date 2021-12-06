International MLB Signature Day Not Affected by Lockout





When the closure of MLB started last Thursday, there was still a lot of confusion as to whether the International MLB Signing Day 2021-22 would be held or delayed. Through numerous contacts involving international players and Major League Baseball, I have been able to ascertain that the signing day on January 15, 2022 will continue to occur. The reason the date remains the same is that the contracts that international players are signing are being treated and characterized as minor league contracts. The minor league players and their contracts are not part of the ongoing lockout and current negotiations of the new CBA. Minor league players are still allowed to train on team premises, as well as to contact and work with coaches, coaches and all employees of their organization during the block. The 2022 junior league season will remain intact. Players on the 40-man roster of their teams will not be able to participate in the minor league matches. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the international signing period started on July 2, but now starts on January 15 of each season. An international player is eligible to sign with a Major League team between January 15 and December 15, 2022. He must be 16 years old before signing. In practical terms, this means that players born after September 1, 2005, have the right to sign. The Cleveland Guardians are currently linked with 13 players for their 2021 international signing class, who are set to sign on January 15, 2022, or shortly thereafter. Two of the best players in the class that will sign and become the next Guardians are outsider Jason Chourio from Maracaibo, Venezuela and striker Victor Isturiz from Barquisimeto, Venezuela. Both will be signed with contracts in the north alone of $ 1 million each. Chourio is an off-field player who hits the key, a dynamic athlete with many tools who should be able to stay in the center of the field. Chourio projects to be an above average runner and has a plus arm. It is too early to project him as a shooter, but like many prospects of his age, he is working on his plate discipline and field knowledge. Chourio’s older brother, Jackson Chourio, a short one, signed with the Brewers during the previous international signing period. Izturis a stick with his left hand that is currently a contact shooter with some pop who has great awareness of the barrel and is able to know well the areas in the hit area. In defense, he shows soft hands and developing arm strength with a chance of being an overall above-average pullback in the future. Victor is the grandson of former MLB players Cesar and Maicer Izturis. —– You may also like: What MLB Lockout means to players in the Guardian Organization Major League Baseball Owners Vote Unanimously for Lockout Lockout Players Josh Naylor and Tyler Freeman both progress from operations at the end of the season Bieber among the seven guardians has tendered contracts for 2022 Roberto Perez signs free agent agreement with pirates —– Make sure you stay locked in to the Cleveland Baseball Insider for all the latest!

