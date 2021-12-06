Billionaire Steinhardt delivers $ 70 million in antiques, agrees to ban collection – Manhattan DA





Michael Steinhardt, legendary hedge fund manager, speaks at the Reuters Investment Summit in New York on December 8, 2008. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) – US defense fund billionaire and philanthropist Michael Steinhardt has handed over $ 70 million worth of stolen antiques and accepted a first life ban of its kind for buying antiques to settle a criminal investigation, Prosecutor of Manhattan County, Cy Vance. said Monday. Vance said his investigation, launched in February 2017, found “convincing evidence” that 180 antiquities had been stolen from 11 countries, with at least 171 passing through traffickers before Steinhardt’s acquisitions. “For decades, Michael Steinhardt displayed a fierce appetite for looted objects without worrying about the legitimacy of his actions, the legitimacy of the parts he bought and sold, or the severe cultural damage he caused across the globe,” Vance said in a statement. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Steinhardt denied criminal wrongdoing in resolving the case, which ended a grand jury investigation against him. His lawyers Andrew Levander and Theodore Wells in a joint statement said Steinhardt was pleased that the investigation was over and “items mistakenly received by others will be returned to their countries of origin”. They also said Steinhardt could seek compensation from traders who cheated him. Steinhardt, who turns 81 on Tuesday, built his fortune by running the Steinhardt Partners hedge fund, which he closed in 1995 to focus on Jewish philanthropic issues. Ai vlen $ 1.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine. Vance said the antiquities will be returned to their rightful owners in Bulgaria, Egypt, Greece, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Syria and Turkey. Law enforcement in these countries assisted in the investigation. According to a 142-page statement of facts, 138 of the antiquities came from Greece, Israel or Italy, with Steinhardt once admitting that most of the items he bought from a merchant “had no origin”. Among the antiquities was a $ 3.5 million wrought-out deer head from the 4th century BC, which Steinhardt borrowed in 1993 from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The deer head was “Found in Western Turkey,” according to undated handwritten records in Steinhardt’s records. “Information from a seller identifying the location of an unproven antiquity is often an indication that it has been looted,” the statement of facts said. Vance set up an antiques traffic office in December 2017. He leaves the post after 12 years at the end of the month. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Edited by Mark Porter and Marguerita Choy Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/funds/billionaire-steinhardt-surrenders-70-mln-antiquities-accepts-collecting-ban-2021-12-06/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos