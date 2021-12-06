International
Here are the new rules for entering the US from abroad
International travel rules are changing again.
The emergence of the omicron variant of Covid in South Africa and its worldwide discovery has sparked a host of new travel demands and, in some cases, complete bans further complicating international travel that had just begun to grow.
Three weeks after lifting a general ban on pandemic travel to more than 30 countries, the Biden administration on November 29 banned visitors from South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.
Starting Monday, the U.S. is enforcing stricter testing requirements for incoming travelers, including U.S. citizens, forcing travelers to find time and budget for Covid tests closer to their departure date.
The rules have changed quickly. Here’s what US destinations need to know:
What is changing?
Starting Monday, air passengers flying to the U.S. from abroad will have to show the airlines evidence of a negative Covid test result obtained within one day of departure before being allowed to board. This includes US citizens and vaccinated travelers.
Previously, vaccinated visitors, permanent residents and citizens had to take a test within three days of departure for the US.
When should travelers take their test?
The Centers for Disease Control says the specimens must have been collected one calendar day before departure.
What types of Covid tests are accepted?
Both antigen and nucleic acid, or NAAT, amplification tests, including PCR, will be accepted.
Do I have to take a test when I land in the US
Jo. The United States does not require travelers to test upon landing and entering the United States
However, the CDC has expanded a program to provide free, voluntary tests for travelers upon arrival to help detect variants, most recently the omicron variant.
They are offered by The XpresSpa Group, which has expanded from airport massages and other spa services to Covid testing at the airport since the pandemic began, and Ginkgo Bioworks. The program is available at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and San Francisco International Airport. Both home tests can be combined or PCR tests done upon arrival.
The XpresSpa subsidiary XpresCheck also offers fast testing at various US airports at prices ranging from $ 75 for a PCR test to $ 250 for a quick PCR test.
Are the new rules for land passage in the US applied?
Jo. The new rules are only for air travel.
Can I cancel my flight?
Airline policies change and passengers should check early and often with their company for changing ticket rules and policies.
Major US airlines have eliminated change fares for both the main international and domestic cabins, as well as the above tickets that have been purchased at least in the United States and some other countries, but passengers may still be responsible. for differences in fares if they choose to travel with another. days. However, basic economy tickets are generally less flexible and more difficult to change.
Delta Air Lines is waiving tariff differences for Japan and Israel, which have temporarily banned foreign visitors, and for South Africa if passengers fly on or before December 12th. American Airlines says that with tickets purchased for travel to and from Australia, Europe, the UK, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021 and the trip would have happened by at the end of this year, the ticket value can be used for travel until 31 December 2022.
