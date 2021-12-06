The climber finally gets in his pocket jewelry of 340 thousand dollars that he found in the French glacier – National





A climber who discovered a pile of precious stones has finally been given his piece of jewelry. The treasure was first found eight years ago, in 2013, when he was walking on the Glacier des Bossons in Mont Blanc in the French Alps and noticed something shiny that looked like ice and snow. He pulled out a metal box and found a bag inside that contained about 100 precious stones, which had been buried for 55 years. The stones, which included ruby, emerald and sapphire, are valued at about $ 340,000. The honest climber handed the stones to the police, as required by law, and according to the BBC, the mayor of Chamonix took the jewels for safekeeping, hiding them in a safe in the town hall basement. Read more: 17 COVID-19 cases found on Norwegian Cruise ship returning to New Orleans The story goes down the ad “He saw very well that what he had in his hands was something very valuable, realizing immediately that they were precious stones that were very carefully wrapped,” a local police official said. said USA Today at the time of the discovery. “Maybe he did not want to keep something that belonged to someone who died.” The bag, marked “Made in India”, is likely to be an item from January 24, 1966 Air India plane crash that killed all 117 passengers on board, investigators told Agence France-Presse. Since the discovery of the box, two families tried to claim that their names were engraved on the side of the box, but attempts to find the original owner have been unsuccessful. BBC also attempted to conduct their own investigations in jewelry, but faced much confusion and secrecy from French officials. Trends The artist did not know that Michigan shooting suspects hid their parents in his studio: lawyer

Celiac woman says she did not eat for 40 hours while in quarantine hotel in Toronto Now the treasure will be shared between the climber and the landowner, who in this case are the local authorities. Read more: Meet Ameca, the wonderful (and not terrifying) robot as a human Boeing 707, named Kangchenjunga, was flying from then-Mumbai to New York and crashed into the French mountain after a verbal miscommunication of flight control. On board was India’s nuclear program pioneer, Homi Jehangir Bhabha. The story goes down the ad Officials told AFP that a passenger on that flight was likely to take the jewelery to New York to sell it. In September 2012, a bag of diplomatic mail from the flight was found on the mountain slope by climbers and taken possession by India. And last year, the melting of the ice revealed copies of Indian newspapers with headlines from the time Indira Gandhi became Prime Minister of India, reports The Guardian. A photo taken in 2012 shows the diplomatic mail bag belonging to the Indian government, which was found on the des Bossons Glacier.

Jean-Pierre Clatot / Getty Images

Over the years, climbers have routinely found debris, luggage and human remains from the 1966 plane, as well as items from another Air India flight that crashed in almost the same place in 1950.















