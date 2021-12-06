Emily Carll ’20 Selected for Pickering Foreign Affairs Fellowship





Stony Brook’s Alumna, Emily Carll ’20, who graduated in Political Science and Asian and Asian-American Studies, has been selected for national competitionThomas R. Pickering Scholarship Program Scholarship. Carll will become the first SBU member in Pickering and will receive $ 84,000 to pursue a Master’s degree in International Affairs. Carll is a former recipient of the Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) in Hindi and is currently serving as a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant in Serbia. She is also guaranteed placement as a Foreign Service Officer in the US Department of State upon graduation. “I’m very proud of Emily and excited to see where she goes from here,” said Jen Green, director of Scholarship Counseling and Professional Development at Stony Brook University Graduate School. “She is already one of our most decorated graduates in terms of success in foreign exchange competitions. Emily was also selected for a highly competitive internship at the State Department, during which she had the opportunity to serve in Washington, DC, and at the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. “I’m excited, but not completely surprised, that she was chosen as Stony Brook’s first Pickering collaborator.” “Emily is our first friend from StonyBrook and I’m confident that the education and skills she gained there helped her compete in this rigorous selection process,” said Lily Lopez-McGee, director of the Foreign Affairs Program Thomas R. Pickering. “Her experiences and skills will surely help her success in postgraduate school and eventually in the Foreign Service. We look forward to seeing everything she will achieve. I hope more Stony Brook students and alumni will follow Emily in this rewarding career in international service. ” Carll recognized the community of mentors who supported her during her undergraduate careers at Stony Brook, particularly Harsh Bhasin (Political Science), Anna Geisherik (European Languages), and Gregory Ruf (Asian and Asian-American Studies). To be selected as a Pickering Member, candidates must successfully pass a nationally high-profile interview, and a Stony Brook faculty and staff committee helped Carll prepare, including Jennifer Carlino (University Academic Affairs ), Rosalia Davi (Graduate School), Miguel Garcia-Diaz (Pharmacology and Postgraduate School), Lisa Hospital (Graduate School) and Tara Rider (SoMAS). Related Posts

