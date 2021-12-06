Inaugural launch of China-Laos (Chengdu / Chongqing-Vientiane) international railway trains





The train departing from Chengdu carries commercial light trucks manufactured by Sinotruk Chengdu Commercial Vehicle, a company based in Qingzbekiang. In the past, the company had to arrange for drivers to direct products directly from Chengdu to export and deliver to Vientiane on a road of about 2,000 km that includes approximately ten days on the road. This transport time has been significantly reduced to just three days thanks to the opening of the China-Laos railway.

“Compared to traditional highway transport, rail transport not only significantly reduces labor costs and saves time, but the new option is also safer and more reliable, in addition to other benefits such as freight protection that can better preserve integrity. of the product, “Wu explained. Kunsheng, the person in charge of Sinotruk Chengdu Commercial Vehicles. The China-Laos Railway starts at Yunnan Province to the north and passes through the port of Mohan on the Sino-Lao border before arriving in the Laotian capital Vientiane. It is one of the many large-scale projects undertaken between China and ASEAN countries. The opening of the China-Laos railway will promote mutually beneficial cooperation between China AND laos, and the interconnection between the regions involved. “Focusing on the normal functioning of the China-Laos railway, Chengdu will cooperate with laos to build together the multimodal transport and transshipment center, the industrial storage and logistics park, the agricultural demonstration park, etc. based on current logistics requirements, in order to promote the integrated development of transportation and trade, “noted Chen Zejun, General Manager of Chengdu International Railways. Service Co., Ltd. Chengdu International Railway Port is an important gateway center for it of China opening efforts west and south. Currently, an international train network and a rotating global land-sea freight distribution system Chengdu, lies west on Europe, reaches north in Mongolia AND Russia, connects eastward with Japan and the Republic of Korea, and extending south into the ASEAN block have been established. Currently this network is connected to 67 cities abroad China and 20 cities within. According to the launch data of intermodal rail-sea trains on the Chengdu-Qinzhou-ASEAN road, about 10,000 containers with train loads worth more than $ 100 million were exported south in 2020. The launch of the China-Laos Railway will further strengthen the efforts of Chengdu International Railway Port to expand its international railway channels to the south. Subsequently, the Chengdu International Railway Port will take full advantage of the opportunities inherent in the construction of the China-Laos Railway, in order to position itself. Chengdu as an inland international logistics and transportation hub Europe with Eastern Asia, South Asia AND Southeast Asiaas well as a gate center connecting pan-Europe and pan-Asia regions with the central and western part of China. At the same time, efforts will be spared to expand intermediary trade with ASEAN and Europe, and active steps will be taken to create an international area for demonstrating the cooperation of cross-border production capacities. Image attachment links: Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=409907

Title: Inaugural launch of China-Laos international railway (Chengdu/Chongqing–Vientiane) SOURCE Chengdu International Railway Port

