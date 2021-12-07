Myanmar: Unbridled destruction of liberties as condemned by Aung San Suu Kyi





In response to Aung San Suu Kyi’s four-year prison sentence, Ming Yu Hah, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns, said: The harsh sentences handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi for these false accusations are the latest example of the military’s determination to eliminate all opposition and stifle liberties in Myanmar. The farcical and corrupt ruling of the courts is part of a destructive pattern of arbitrary punishment that has seen more than 1,300 people killed and thousands arrested since the military coup in February. There are many prisoners without the profile of Aung San Suu Kyi, who are currently facing the dire prospect of years behind bars simply for the peaceful exercise of their human rights. They should not be forgotten and left to their own devices. As violence escalates, displacing tens of thousands of people and creating a humanitarian crisis amid a continuing pandemic, the situation in Myanmar today is alarmingly extreme. Without a decisive, unified and rapid international response, this can and will worsen. The international community must intervene to protect civilians and hold perpetrators of serious violations accountable, and to ensure that humanitarian and health assistance is provided as a matter of urgency. The health care system in the country is collapsing, the economy is in a precipice and food shortages are approaching. The world can not stand idly by and submit to ASEAN – states must act now to ensure an end to illegal killings, arbitrary detentions, torture and other serious violations, as well as the decades-old pattern of impunity led to where we are today. It is a shame that ASEAN has not yet fully implemented its emergency consensus after more than half a year. Aside from blocking military leader Min Aung Hlaing from attending a handful of meetings, ASEAN has remained shockingly weak as the Myanmar military continues to suppress peaceful dissent, sow destruction and wipe out freedom of expression. Background Myanmar’s de facto leader, State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, was arrested on February 1, along with other elected officials, activists and members of the Union Election Commission. The convictions handed down on December 6 were for incitement against the military under section 505 (b) and for alleged violations of COVID-19 measures under section 25 of the Law on Natural Disaster Management. She is facing a total of 11 criminal cases, including Article 67 of the Law on Telecommunications, and the Law on Exports and Imports (in connection with the possession of radio equipment in her home). She has also been charged with violating Article 55 of the Anti-Corruption Law and the Official Secrets Act. All its sessions are closed to the public. On April 24, ASEAN held an emergency summit in Myanmar in Jakarta. A five-point consensus was reached at the summit, which was attended by Myanmar’s commander-in-chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who has been barred from recent sessions. The consensus called for an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar, constructive dialogue between all parties, the appointment of a special ASEAN envoy to facilitate dialogue, the provision of humanitarian aid and a visit by the envoy to Myanmar. More than seven months after the summit, it is clear that this approach has failed to yield truly significant results. The ASEAN special envoy is blocked from visiting Suu Kyi, who is being held at an undisclosed location in the capital Naypyidaw. The military has continued to kill protesters, bystanders, and other civilians, as well as arresting, detaining, prosecuting, and imprisoning activists, human rights defenders, media workers, medical workers, artists, political opponents, and military critics. for the exercise of their rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly. According to the Association for Aid to Political Prisoners in Burma (AAPPB), since December 3, the military has killed more than 1,300 people and arrested more than 10,000.

