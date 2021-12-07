Safety Standdown celebrates its 25th anniversary

The Bombardier Safety Standdown celebrated its 25th anniversary last fall in Wichita, Kansas. Over the past quarter century, the event has become one of the most comprehensive and respected conference of human factors in the aviation industry.

The mantra of “learn, apply, share” serves as the cornerstone of Security support, during which industry professionals gather for two days of safety training. Bombardier plays a key role in organizing and sponsoring the conference.

Over the years, more than 10,000 aviation professionals from across sectors and many disciplines have participated in the Safety Standdown during live events; many others have experienced the conference through online broadcasts. In 2021, nearly 200 people visited Wichita to attend the conference, while 1,100 others from more than 20 countries joined the event via an online stream. The event usually attracts 400 or more participants, but Restrictions on Covid Limited last year’s personal records.

Former Safety Standdown Award winner and longtime security lawyer Mike Ott called the Bombardier security ban “the final act of corporate citizenship.” Ott is a pilot of Learjet and Gulfstream high-flying flying missions worldwide for Phoenix Air Group, where he acts as director of government contracting. In addition, Ott is a member of the Security Advisory Board, the IS-BAO Standards Board, and the NBAA Security Committee.

Bombardier started the Safety Standdown in 1996 as a safety training event for its Learjet flight demonstration team in Wichita. After three years of success and growth, Bombardier opened the event for all corporate pilots and flight crews, not just Bombardier customers. A fee has never been paid to attend, and the list of participants is varied; roles vary from flight crew to maintenance to other support staff such as flight dispatchers and programmers.

The purpose of each Standdown is to promote knowledge-based pilot safety training, along with discipline and personal responsibility as essential elements of aviation safety and professionalism. This is accomplished each year by recruiting industry thought leaders to facilitate general session presentations as well as seminars. Last year’s two-day event included six presentations in the general session and more than 12 seminars.

In 2021, Bombardier passed the event leadership to Chris Milligan, Bombardier certified VP, previously owned aircraft services, flight operations. Milligan succeeds Andy Nureddin, a longtime Bombardier executive and former program curator. Nureddin has led the event for 25 years and said, “Safety Standdown is one of the most comprehensive human factor security conferences in the industry … We at Bombardier are extremely proud to share critical strategies to improve safety awareness, processes, procedures, and structures in all aspects of our operations. ” Nureddin is currently the head of the Global 7500 program and plans to retire at the end of 2022.

“It’s an honor to take on the role of leader of this invaluable industry event,” said Milligan, “a colleague of mine Andy Nureddin has led it so effectively for many years. face current threats to aviation security, and develop opportunities to build a culture of safety and leadership.This event also presents an extraordinary opportunity for industry leaders to share tools and solutions to address the challenges we face. all.”

Safety Standdown is more than an annual conference. The full program consists of an Advisory Board, several subcommittees, an internal Ambassador Bombardier program, a security pricing program, and a resource-based website.

The Security Support Advisory Board consists of a diverse group of 12 professionals from the aviation and other industries. Board members provide advice and recommendations on the content and management of Safety Standdown programs.

Starting this year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation digital transformation adviser, Dr. Amy Grubb, takes over as Security Advisor. Grubb is the first non-aviation chair and the first woman to hold this position. She has been a member of the Advisory Board since 2018 and is an industrial-organizational psychologist who provides knowledge about leadership, organizational culture and change management, all areas related to aviation security.

“I’m excited about the future of the Bombardier Safety Standdown,” Grubb said. “Recent years have created the stage for the future: to be more than just a one-time event.” It is, she said, a community “with high-level resources and year-round offerings to keep security at the forefront of aviation operations. Bringing additional prospects from cabin crew and flight operations and maintenance – even industry and discipline other – it has really improved the way you are confident in aviation and I can’t wait for this trend to continue. “

Grubb succeeds Ed Coleman as chairman of the Security Advisory Council. Coleman has been a member of the Council since 2015 and has been instrumental in navigating the event through a global pandemic. In 2020, Safety Standdown was held virtually through a series of online broadcasts and the launch of the “Safety Talk” video series; and this concept is planned to continue. Coleman, a former Safety Award winner, is the aviation manager at Midwest Transplant Network and flies a Cessna Citation CJ3.

He has fond memories of Safety Standdown and said: “In the 25 years that Safety Standdown has been meeting, the audience has grown from a few dozen pilots in Learjet and now includes participants from the entire aviation community. In recent years, we have had award winners representing pilots, government, support organizations, and maintenance. The Advisory Board has also grown and now includes representatives from business aircraft operators, maintenance operations, airport managers and dispatchers.

“I was pleasantly surprised when I asked how many were present for the first time and almost a third of the room raised their hands,” Coleman continued. “We have reached operators from all over the world and our registrations are used in a multitude of environments, from universities to flight schools to small department meetings … The motto ‘Learn, Apply, Share’ is something “I’ve experienced it many times. Standdown is truly one of the best kept secrets in aviation security, and the fact that it costs nothing to attend is a testament to Bombardier and the sponsors who help us set it up every year.”

Each year, the Safety Standdown Advisory Board issues nominations for its annual Security Award. The award goes to aviation professionals who demonstrate a commitment to safety promotion. Prize winners live the principles of Staddown Safety by following the “learn, apply, share” model in their flight departments and beyond. The 2021 Security Award was presented to Williams’s aviation and travel director Nick Verdea, a longtime supporter and advocate of Safety Standdown. Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Verdea is a Certified Aviation Manager and Global Leadership Professional. In addition to managing a team of 13 professionals, he has amassed more than 13,000 hours without accidents.

The future looks bright for Safety Standdown. The new leadership plans to build on the event’s past successes by adding some new elements as outside aviation experts to bring new perspectives. Plans are underway for the 26th Security Hold in the fall of 2022.