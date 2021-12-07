International
Plan to ease Ontario vaccine passport in the air after Omicron variant: Elliott
TORONTO – It could take months to assess Omicron’s impact on the province’s plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions, Ontario’s health minister said Monday as officials investigated a large possible set of the new variant.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit announced it was investigating a cluster of at least 30 COVID-19 cases with a “strong probability” of Omicron involvement.
Health Minister Christine Elliott was asked Monday about the province’s plan to release the rules for vaccine certificates in some facilities as early as Jan. 17, in light of a recent increase in cases and the emergence of a potentially dangerous new variant.
Ontario reports 887 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
Speaking during the questioning period, Elliott said the province has always said it would adjust its plan if the situation required it.
“We are planning to start removing things, but if this Omicron variant is widely circulated and if it is a virulent as it has been in other jurisdictions, we will have to take a look at this,” she said.
“But for now, we do not have the relevant information we need to make a decision. “I anticipate that this will become apparent in the next few months as we look at what is happening in South Africa and other jurisdictions.”
Dr. Peter Juni, scientific director of the Science Advisory Board for COVID-19 in Ontario, said that with the arrival of the Omicron variant in Ontario, it is important to continue to keep unvaccinated persons out of high-risk settings.
Unvaccinated staff at Ontario Correctional Facility put on unpaid leave amid COVID blast
“There is no way to revoke vaccine certificates,” he said.
“What will happen is if you accept people who are unvaccinated in a restaurant … case numbers can explode then and our ICUs can be overloaded with unvaccinated people within weeks.”
In the London area, the health unit said the number of high-risk close contacts of the suspected Omicron group is expected to exceed 100.
Health officials said they learned Sunday evening about two cases of COVID-19 that had tested positive for a gene that is a marker for the variant. The two men are part of the COVID-19 case group, which the health unit said was linked to travelers returning from Nigeria in late November.
The group-related cases have been linked to several schools and childcare centers, as well as an explosion at a church called the Lord’s Favorite House, the health unit said.
The COVID-19 case group in Middlesex-London can be linked to Omicron
So far, there have been at least 13 cases of the new Omicron variant confirmed in Ontario, provincial data show. The variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than others, was first identified in South Africa but has been discovered in a number of other countries.
Trends
Merck will manufacture its COVID-19 antiviral pill in Canada, the company announces
The American politician posts family photos filled with guns, days after the school shootings
On Sunday, health officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., Said the variant was confirmed in four residents and was expected to be confirmed in four more in the coming days. The Thunder Bay County Health Unit said all affected individuals are in the same family and have been isolated. The unit said there is a “direct link” to South Africa.
Opposition politicians said the government should stop lifting any public health measures for the time being in light of the Omicron variant.
“It is very surprising that they are not signaling to Ontarians that we should keep those certificates in the foreseeable future,” said NDP leader Andrea Horwath.
Ontario reported 887 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the seven-day average to 940. The province also recorded three new deaths from the virus.
Omicron likely to be included in group of at least 30 COVID-19 cases in London: MLHU
The minister said 168 people are in intensive care units due to COVID-19, although not all hospitals report updated numbers over the weekends.
People who were not fully vaccinated made up 397 of Monday’s new cases and make up 23.3 percent of Ontario’s population, while 64 cases are in people whose vaccination status is unknown, Elliott said.
Juni said the province has seen more COVID-19 infections among fully vaccinated people because vaccine certifications are allowing them to have higher-risk exposures than unvaccinated people and because of declining immunity.
Immunity to COVID-19 vaccines begins to weaken after about six months, officials say, although in low-risk populations the protection against mild diseases is fading, while protection against serious diseases is still strong.
COVID-19: Omicron cases continue to be reported across Canada
While many people are now taking booster doses and soon eligibility will decrease for people 50 and older, Juni said there are currently one million people in the province six months after the second dose and in the next three weeks, another three million people will reach that date.
“Our vaccination plan over the summer was so successful that we now have this very large proportion of people reaching six months off,” Juni said.
Toronto health officials, meanwhile, said widespread COVID-19 infections occurred in 0.17 percent of the city’s fully vaccinated residents – 3,936 cases in the nearly 2.3 million Toronto residents 12 years and older who were fully vaccinated at the time of the analysis. .
The city said its data show that people who are unvaccinated are twice as likely to be infected with COVID-19, five times more likely to be hospitalized and 20 times more likely to be admitted to a unit intensive care than those who are fully. vaccinated.
– With files from Maan Alhmidi
© 2021 Canadian Press
