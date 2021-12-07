CDC warns against travel to France, Portugal, Jordan between COVID-19





of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning travelers not to visit popular destinations, including France and Portugal, due to “very high” COVID-19 levels. The health agency on Monday issued a “level 4” recommendation against travel to France, Portugal, Jordan, Cyprus, Andorra, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania, adding to a long list of destinations including Germany and Denmark. The recommendation comes as the CDC continues to monitor the risk of COVID-19 in destinations across the globe. If you must travel to one of the CDC “level 4” destinations, the health agency wrote to “ensure that you are fully vaccinated before the trip.” ‘Spend Christmas … at home’:The next German minister discourages holiday trips Here’s what travelers need to know:The White House is doing free COVID-19 testing at home The State Department issued a warning against travel to France, Portugal, Jordan, Cyprus, Andorra, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania and added Fiji to its “Do not travel” list due to “COVID-19-related restrictions”. ofThe CDC assesses the risk of COVID-19based on the new cases of each destination and the trajectory of the new case. The level of Travel Health Notification may increase if a large increase in COVID-19 cases is reported or if the number of destination cases reaches or exceeds the threshold for a higher level for 14 consecutive days. Level 4 destinations have more than 500 new cases per 100,000 people over the last 28 days or more than 500 cases in total if their population is less than 100,000. Americans traveling abroad need to be aware of the new U.S. travel system in their country of return. New rules, which include stronger test requirements for unvaccinated Americans, introduced November 8th.

