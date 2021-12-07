Michael Steinhardt, billionaire, hands over $ 70 million in stolen relics





Michael H. Steinhardt, the billionaire hedge fund pioneer and one of New York’s most prolific collectors of antiquities, has handed over 180 stolen items worth $ 70 million and has been banned forever from buying any other relics, he said in a statement Monday. Manhattan County Attorney’s Office. . The prosecutor’s office reached an agreement with Mr. Steinhardt after a four-year multinational investigation that determined that the seized pieces had been looted and smuggled from 11 countries, trafficked from 12 illegal networks and displayed in the international art market without legal documents, offices. tha. For decades, Michael Steinhardt displayed a fierce appetite for looted artifacts without worrying about the legality of his actions, the legitimacy of the pieces he bought and sold, or the severe cultural damage he caused across the globe, District Attorney Cyrus Vance said. Jr. adding: This agreement stipulates that Steinhardt will be subject to an unprecedented lifelong ban on the purchase of antiquities. Mr. Steinhardt, a Brooklyn native who turns 81 on Tuesday, is a major contributor to New York University and to many Jewish philanthropists. There is a Steinhardt Conservatory in the Brooklyn Botanical Garden and a Steinhardt Gallery in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In a statement Monday, his attorney, Andrew J. Levander, said: “Mr Steinhardt is pleased that the District Attorney’s years-long investigation has been completed without charge and that items erroneously obtained by others will be returned to their places of origin. their birth. Many of the traders from whom Mr. Steinhardt bought these items made specific representations regarding the legal title of the merchants of the items and their alleged origin. As far as these representations were false, Mr. Steinhardt has reserved his rights to seek redress from the traders involved. According to prosecutors, 171 of the 180 antiquities seized initially came into the possession of accused antiquities traffickers, including two who have been convicted in Italy, Giacomo Medici and Giovanni Becchina. They said the investigation revealed that 101 of the items, all covered in dirt and stains, were visible and identifiable in photographs found in the possession of known traffickers.

Christos Tsirogiannis, an associate professor at the Institute for Advanced Study at the University of Aarhus in Denmark, who specializes in searching for photo archives seized by antiquities dealers, said traffickers use such photos to advertise their looted goods in small groups of wealthy collectors. Dr. Tsirogiannis is one of about 60 foreign scholars, investigators and law enforcement officials evaluated by the prosecutor’s office for assistance in this matter. As part of its investigation, Mr Vances’s office said prosecutors executed 17 search warrants and worked with officials in 11 countries: Bulgaria, Egypt, Greece, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Syria and Turkey.

Explaining the agreement not to prosecute as long as Mr. Steinhardt adheres to all of its terms, Mr. Vance said the deal would allow items to be quickly returned to their rightful owners instead of being held as evidence. It would also help his office to protect the identities of many witnesses here and abroad whose names would be published in every trial. However, the case and other recent seizures show that the Antiquities Trafficking Unit offices are willing to go far back in time to seize items based on a New York State statute that allows prosecutors to return property to stolen to its rightful owners, regardless of when a theft may occur. have happened.

Mr Steinhardts’s relationship with prosecutors on suspected antiquities dates back to the 1990s. In 1997, a federal judge ruled that Mr Steinhardt had illegally imported a golden bowl, known as fiale, from Italy in 1992. The building, which dates in 450 BC and costing $ 1 million, was seized from Mr. Steinhardts’s house in 1995. The judge dismissed his claim at the time that he was an innocent owner unaware of the irregularities. In 2018, investigators raided his office and Fifth Avenue home and took some antiques they said were looted from Greece and Italy. The seizure came after a 2017 seizure of a marble statue stolen from a temple in Sidon, Lebanon, which Mr. Steinhardt gave up and which has been returned. The 2017 seizure led to the formation of the traffic unit, which put pressure on the issue that was resolved on Monday. Officials said the unit has recovered more than 3,000 items worth $ 200 million and that at least 1,500 have been returned to their owners and countries of origin. He said hundreds are ready to be repatriated once the respective countries are able to take them amid the pandemic and more than 1,000 objects are being held pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

(Separately, in March 2019, Mr. Steinhardt was charged with a pattern of sexual harassment by several women working for the nonprofit organizations he supported.) The confiscated items, which adorned Mr. Steinhardts’s homes and offices, and which he often gave to major museums, came mainly from Italy, Greece and Israel, according to a list compiled by investigators.

