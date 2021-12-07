Kingston police are continuing their investigation into a serious assault that occurred over the Halloween weekend. The attack took place in the area of ​​Division St and Princess St. The victim has suffered life-threatening injuries and continues to receive intensive medical care.

Police are seeking the help of citizens to identify the suspect in the attached photos. The suspect is described as: white male, 59-510 years old, slender to medium body, facial hair, dark hair that are short in length and described as thick. The male is approximately 19-23 years old.

Dress description: black blouse, black leather vest, black jeans and black shoes with white heels. The suspect may be attending a post-secondary school in Kingston, however he may be originally from another area.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of this male is requested to contact Detective Constable Adam Slate at 613-549-4660 ext. 6366 or email Detective Slate.

You can also give advice anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 location. 0 and seeks to remain anonymous.

Posted: November 23, 2021

RD # 21-93173

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the man in the gruesome Halloween attack

Detectives with the Kinston Police Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating a serious assault that occurred on October 31, 2021 around 1:30 p.m.

The quarrel initially started inside an object on the corner of Princess St. and Division St. Things escalated once outside into a parking lot, where one man attacked another man causing significant injuries.