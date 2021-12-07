The EU plan to tackle the obligation against member states faces resistance

A proposed EU law that would allow swift retaliation against countries like China and Russia over economic sanctions faces resistance from several member states.

The anti-coercion instrument would give the European Commission comprehensive powers to set tariffs and quotas, limit intellectual property protection and even shut down countries outside EU financial markets.

But some countries fear the regulation could violate World Trade Organization rules, increase protectionism and damage a fragile trading system.

The plan must be supported by most EU member states as well as by the European Parliament before it enters into force.

A project proposal seen by the Financial Times, which will be approved by the commission on Wednesday, says the instrument would deter countries from targeting member states.

Officials said it could be used in the dispute between China and Lithuania, which says Beijing has blocked all imports because of its policy toward Taiwan. Lithuania allowed a Taiwanese Representative Office to open in November; China considers Taiwan as part of its territory.

Under the new law, the commission will be able to respond quickly. If talks with the other country do not resolve the issue, with the approval of the member state, it can take 12 possible countermeasures.

These include setting tariffs; ban on the import of chemicals; suspension of scientific cooperation; and “Restrictions on banking, insurance, access to the Union capital markets and other financial services activities”. Measures can be taken against companies or individuals.

The commission’s proposal defines economic tightening as “an attempt to put pressure on a union or a member state to make a certain political choice by applying or threatening to implement measures that affect trade and investment”.

“There is a continuing and significant use of economic austerity by third countries that threatens to undermine the rights and interests of the union and its member states,” he added.

Using trade policy instead of foreign policy gives the commission more leeway. According to him, the regulation and any action taken requires only a qualified majority among member states to become law, instead of unanimity, which is necessary for foreign policy tools.

Possible causes would include Russia’s boycott of EU products in 2014, after the bloc imposed sanctions for the first time on the downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight over Ukraine.

The commission also cited an effective ban by Indonesia on EU imports of alcoholic beverages in 2019, in response to action the EU had taken to tackle the production of palm oil causing deforestation.

However, some Member States believe that the WTO is more effective than unilateral action. Sweden, the Czech Republic and Estonia have questioned the need for the plan, while Finland and Italy are skeptical, according to diplomats.

Others, such as Germany, Denmark and Ireland, wait until they see the proposal before approving it.

Japan has made a public objection, saying the instrument could break WTO rules, a common concern by some EU capitals.

Estonia, in response to a consultation, demanded that “the proposed instrument must be fully compliant with WTO rules”. The Commission should also assess “the possibility of worsening trade disputes, the call for revenge by our trading partners and the detrimental effects on the rule-based multilateral trading system, in addition to the cumulative negative effect on the EU opening in terms. of trade ”.

Sweden and the Czech Republic, in a joint submission to the commission, said any retaliation should be “the last resort”. They also warned that such moves could do more harm than good to the EU by hitting its own businesses. “It is essential that member states engage fully in decision-making,” they said.

The United States also had concerns, diplomats said. Washington declined to comment.