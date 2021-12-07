BC records 946 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 other deaths over 3 days

BC health officials reported 946 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 other deaths on Monday.

In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 2,876 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in BC.

A total of 241 people are in hospital, with 89 in intensive care.

The division of new cases is as follows:

351 new cases from Friday to Saturday.

311 new cases from Saturday to Sunday.

284 new cases from Sunday to Monday.

Overall hospitalizations, which usually lag behind increases and decreases in new cases, have dropped by 20.5 per cent since last Monday, when 303 people were hospitalized with the disease, and about 45.3 per cent from a month ago when 441 people were in the hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care has decreased by about 22.6 percent from 115 a week ago and by 31 percent from last month when 129 people were in the ICU.

The number of provincial deaths from COVID-19 is now 2,362 lives lost out of the 220,530 cases confirmed to date.

Of the 11 deaths reported Monday:

Five were at Fraser Health.

Four were at Northern Health.

Two were in Internal Health.

The regional division of new cases is as follows:

285 new cases at Fraser Health, which has 927 active cases in total.

211 new cases in Internal Health, which has a total of 559 active cases.

197 new cases at Island Health, which has a total of 624 active cases.

138 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has a total of 424 active cases.

115 new cases in Northern Health, which has a total of 342 active cases.

There are no new cases among people residing outside of Canada, a group that has active zerototal cases.

There are a total of five active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term and acute care settings.

Outbreaks of acute care include:

Ridge Meadows Hospital

St. Paul’s Hospital

As of Monday, 91.3 percent of those 12 years and older in BC have received their first dose of the aCOVID-19 vaccine, 88.1 percent the second dose and 11 percent a third dose.

Considering those five and above, 85.5 percent of people in BC had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 82 percent a second dose.

From November 26 to December 2, persons who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.3 percent of cases and from November 19 they accounted for 66.1 percent of hospitalizations, by province.

To date, 8.81 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including over four million second doses.

RCMP attends vaccination clinic after protests

Prince George RCMP said they received complaints about protests outside Prince George’s children vaccination clinic on Monday and should remind protesters of a new law that established a buffer zone around vaccination sites.

The law, calledAccess to services Vaccination Act against COVID-19, adopted November 26th. It creates a 20-meter access area around hospitals, COVID-19 clinics and K-12 schools. Within access areas, it is a violation to disrupt or obstruct access to services.

Kpl. Jennifer Cooper from Prince George RCMP said police are able to arrest protesters “under certain circumstances” or issue a $ 2,300 fine under the act.

On Monday, she said, they received complaints from protesters outside the Uda Dune Baiyo (House of Ancestors) conference center Lheidli T’enneh in downtown Prince George. It was the first day the kids at Prince George were able to get their shots fired.

“The complaints received were about protesters chasing clinic clients straight in and out of their vehicles,” she said, “as well as shouting at clinic clients what could be considered slogans or intimidating rhetoric against the vaccine.”

Cooper said they were not arrested Monday, but police educated protesters about the new act and the protesters were open. She also said that the police will be proactive in implementing the act in the ongoing vaccination clinics.

Travel rules are eased for Canadians stranded in South Africa

Over the weekend, the federal government announced it would fix new restrictions on travel from South Africa, allowing Canadians to return home if they have a negative molecular test within two days of departure and depart on flights transit through Frankfurt , Germany, on or before December 13th.

The rules still prohibit non-Canadians from entering Canada if they have traveled to any of the 10 countries mentioned, mainly in South Africa, in the past two weeks.

The rules have been criticized by South African leaders, who have argued that the region is being unfairly segregated, given that omicron cases have been discovered in countries around the world.

“We understand the need for nations to protect their citizens. But the World Health Organization has continued to state that travel bans are not necessarily the solution,” Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi president Rosemary Barton told CBC on Sunday.

“[The travel ban] it seems unfair to us. “It seems unscientific and it seems biased,” he said.