VERIFICO: What COVID test is required for international travel?





Here’s what you need to know about COVID testing for international travel.

WASHINGTON On Monday, all passengers flying internationally to the United States had to show a negative COVID-19 test result, obtained no more than the day before. The new CDC rules went into effect at 12:01 a.m. EST, just four days after President Biden did so. proclamation on Thursday. Previously, international travelers had up to three days before their flight to take a COVID test. “This tighter testing timeline provides an increased degree of protection as scientists continue to study the Omicron variant,” President Biden said at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. We verified the main points of use. RESOURCES: Who will now have to be tested before boarding a flight? According to the CDC, the rule applies to all people flying from abroad, whether you are a U.S. citizen or not, whether or not you are fully vaccinated. It applies to anyone two years and older. There is an exception for those who can show evidence that they have recovered from COVID within the last 90 days and have a note from doctors. “Recovery documentation means paper or digital recovery documentation from COVID-19 in the form of a positive SARS-CoV-2 viral test result and a letter from a licensed health care provider or public health official stating that the person has been released for journey (i.e. healed), ” porosia lexon. “The viral test must be performed on a sample collected no more than 90 calendar days prior to flight departure, or at other intervals specified in the CDC guideline.” RELATED: Should you get a COVID booster vaccine while you are sick? Here is what the experts say Will a test done more than a day before your flight count? Jo. The CDC requires the test to be performed within a calendar day, but not necessarily within a 24-hour period. “Using a 1-day window, test acceptance does not depend on the flight time or time of day on which the test sample was taken,” says the agency. “For example, if your flight is at 1pm on Friday, you can board with a negative test that was taken at any time the previous Thursday.” Are types of PCR, rapid tests and home ones allowed? Both PCR and rapid tests, which are traditionally performed in places like pharmacies and physician officers, are permitted under the CDC. As for the type of test, the CDC says it must be authorized in the country you are leaving. “The test used must be authorized for use by the relevant national SARS-CoV-2 detection authority at the test site.” says the CDC. A viral test performed on U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) personnel, including DOD contractors, subordinates, and other U.S. government employees, and tested by a DOD laboratory located in a foreign country also meets the requirements of the Order. “ Keep in mind, PCR test results sometimes take several days to return. As for home tests, the answer is also yes, but the rules are a bit stricter; for example, the test should be a nucleic acid amplification test [NAAT] or the FDA-approved antigen test, and a telemedicine from the test kit company will need to look at you to get the test done. The CDC says you should plan ahead if you are considering using a home test to travel to the US “Some countries may restrict the import of tests that are not authorized or registered there,” he said writes the agency. “If you are considering taking a US-authorized test for use outside the United States, contact the authorities at your destination for information before you travel.” RELATED: Here’s what you need to know about the ingredient added to the Pfizer vaccine for children

