Border officials told travelers to stop using the ArriveCan app: Minister – National





Travelers who cannot access the ArriveCan government application, or simply forget to complete it, may begin to receive some mercy at the border after the Canadian Minister of Public Safety gave new instructions to border officials to allow people to give in person. their travel details. Registration on the app has become a mandatory part of crossing in Canada, regardless of how long the traveler has been abroad. It collects information about the traveler’s whereabouts, purpose of his or her trip, contact information, vaccination information, pre-trip COVID-19 test results, and their quarantine plan after being in Canada. Read more: COVID-19: Confusion over ArriveCAN app quarantines southern Alberta couple Foreign nationals who do not provide their information have so far been barred from boarding planes in the country. Canadians, permanent residents and others with the right of access have so far been subject to a two-week quarantine if they fail to provide their information on the application. The story goes down the ad Deputies have received hundreds of complaints about politics, inaccessibility and distrust. Conservative public safety critic Raquel Dancho said Monday during the question period in the House of Commons. Trends Hawaii prepares for ‘catastrophic floods’ as storm brings heavy rain and cuts off energy

Deputies have received hundreds of complaints about politics, inaccessibility and distrust. Conservative public safety critic Raquel Dancho said Monday during the question period in the House of Commons.

"The ArriveCan application has crashed for some users. Many can not use it from poor mobile service. Many seniors do not have smartphones. For others, costly data plans are inaccessible to them, "she said.















Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told the House that the government will never hesitate to impose measures to protect Canadians at the border, especially in light of the emergence of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. “As for ArriveCan, I want to reassure my colleagues that I have spoken to (Canada Border Services Agency) so that there are additional guidelines to enable travelers to provide the necessary ArriveCan information in person at the border. . “, He said. The story goes down the ad The government created some new border restrictions in response to the spread of the Omicron variant, including closing borders for foreign nationals who spent time in 10 African countries, and imposed new testing and quarantine requirements on all incoming travelers. © 2021 Canadian Press

