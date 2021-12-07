British teenager ‘very lucky’ to survive crocodile attack on Zambezi River in Zambia





A British teenager who was seriously injured when a crocodile bit her leg and tried to drag her underwater in Livingstone, Zambia, has said she was “very lucky” to have survived the attack. Main points: Amelie Osborn-Smith was swimming in the Zambezi River during a rafting trip in the white waters when she was pulled to a death list by a crocodile.

Amelie Osborn-Smith was swimming in the Zambezi River during a rafting trip in the white waters when she was pulled to a death list by a crocodile. British media reported that she retreated to safety after her friends punched the crocodile

British media reported that she retreated to safety after her friends punched the crocodile She says she had come to terms with the loss of her leg, but was relieved she could escape Amelie Osborn-Smith was evacuated by helicopter to Medland Hospital in Zambia’s capital Lusakau, where she underwent surgical procedures. In her first interview after the attack, Ms Osborn-Smith said she had “admitted” she could lose her leg after being taken to hospital and was “so relieved” when she woke up and discovered doctors had been able to saved him. “When the accident happened, I fully accepted the fact that I was going to lose my leg and I admitted it and I said to my friends, ‘Okay, I lost my leg, I’m still alive.’ “And then they told me that my leg would be fine and that I could walk again, and it’s just such a relief,” she said. According to British media, the teenager from Hampshire has been on a vacation year visiting Zambia, where her grandmother owns a farm. She had been swimming in the Zambezi River with friends on a rafting trip in the white waters when the reptile pulled her on a death list. “But you do not really think in that situation,” Ms Osborn-Smith said. “Of course, people say, ‘You see your life shining through your eyes,’ but you do not. “You just think, like ‘How do I get out of this situation?’ And your brain just goes overload and you just think about how to get out. But I was very, very lucky,” she said. The teenager was on a rafting trip on the white waters in Livingstone, Zambia, near the famous Victoria Falls. ( Wikimedia Commons: Diego Delso ) British media reported that Mrs Osborn-Smith’s friends rescued her by punching the crocodile and bringing her to safety. Ms Osborn-Smith said she hoped her incident would not prevent people from visiting new areas. “Do not let an incident like this take you away because it does not happen often and I have been very lucky, I think, especially now, as soon as I saw that your life could end so quickly,” she said. “So if you’re going to live thinking ‘I’re going to regret everything’, you’ll never have a fulfilled life. So I’m just thinking, do your best and not let one. The incident hinders you. . “ AP

