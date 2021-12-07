International Travelers Review New COVID Rules After Flight to Boston Logan – NBC Boston





Travelers flying to the US are now required to show a negative test for COVID-19 within one day of boarding their flight. “I have heard that the results do not come on time and there is some uncertainty in the process,” international traveler Dhanan Jay said at Boston Logan International Airport on Monday. This is why travel experts say planning your COVID test in advance is vital to making sure these new requirements do not disrupt your travel plans. “I would suggest you try to plan it in advance because you do not want to quarrel the day before departure to make sure you get the right test and get the results on time,” said the travel sales manager at northeast of the AAA, Anne Lischwe. . With Omicron cases on the rise across the globe, new restrictions on international travelers entering the US went into effect on Monday. International passengers at Logan Airport on Monday had mixed comments as new COVID test requirements to enter the U.S. went into effect. Patrick Taggart, who nearly missed his international flight Monday morning, said: “Unfortunately, this morning I had my test from Saturday and it was not valid, so I had to go back to town, do a next test and so it was very., very tight this morning. “ “It’s definitely a source of anxiety,” said international traveler Remy Vermeersche. Julian Ashworth, who is also traveling internationally, said: “It only takes 15 minutes to get there, very easy to get the day before.” Lischwe said the CDC requires a nucleic acid amplification test known as a NAAT test, or an antigen test, and there are specific rules you must follow. “You can do a test at home, but he has to have that telemedicine component and they have to verify the results,” Lischwe said. Travelers say that as this becomes a demand in more and more countries, they anticipate more accessible testing and rapid extended testing right at the airport in hopes of relieving stress at home and abroad. “It was a pain this morning, but I’m sure it will be fine,” Taggart said. This applies to anyone two years of age and older flying in the United States, regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, unless you have recently recovered from COVID-19 and have completed quarantine. You will then need a letter from a healthcare provider stating that you are allowed to travel.

