



MIAMI – (TELI BIZNES) –International best friends, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a global voluntary movement that creates opportunities for one-on-one friendship, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs), is excited to announce that is in partnership with Office warehouse, a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores, in an effort to hire participants from friends’s best work programs across the states of Florida and California. Best Buddies is extremely honored and grateful for the partnership with Office Depot in support of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, said Andi Allen, Director of Best Friends in Florida. Their commitment to the Best Buddies mission for inclusion and integrated employment will help raise even greater awareness of the endless skills possessed by people with IDD. of The best work program for friends provides integrated employment for people with IDD, allowing them to earn an income, pay taxes and support themselves continuously and independently. Through the Jobs program, Best Buddies develops partnerships with employers, assists in the hiring process, and provides ongoing support to employees and the employer. Many businesses have seen the employment benefits of individuals with IDD, such as gaining reliable and motivated employees; promoting a comprehensive and diverse workforce; and improving customer satisfaction. At Office Depot, we are committed to promoting a comprehensive and supportive workplace where all individuals are treated equally, fairly and respectfully, said Ellen Bishop, Vice President of Retail Strategy and Operations for Office Depot .. We are proud to join Best Buddies to expand our employment in Florida and California, which will help provide opportunities for people with IDD to grow and succeed. Office Depot has a powerful Associate Resource Group (ARG) program, including the STAND (See Talent, Aptitude, Not Disability) ARG, which was created to foster a culture of caring for associates who have seen and disabled, caregivers for people with invisible and invisible disabilities and people who are passionate about being allies for people with visible and invisible disabilities. One of the goals of STAND ARG is to be an advocate for change by promoting the recruitment, employment and retention of people with disabilities. ABOUT THE BEST BUDIES INTERNATIONAL: Best Buddies is a nonprofit organization dedicated to 501 (c) (3). to create a global voluntary movement that creates opportunities for individual friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from an original chapter to nearly 2,900 chapters in high schools, high schools, and colleges worldwide. Today, Best Buddies nine official programs High schools, high schools, colleges, citizens, e-buddies, jobs, ambassadors, promoters AND Inclusive Living engage participants in each of the 50 states and 56 countries, positively impacting the lives of nearly 700,000 people with and without disabilities worldwide. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and form lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org, www.facebook.com/bestbuddies or www.twitter.com/bestbuddies. ABOUT THE OFFICE DEPOSIT: Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading provider of business services and digital workplace technology products and solutions to small, medium-sized businesses and enterprises. through an integrated business-to-business distribution platform (B2B), which includes supply chain and world-class distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence and approximately 1100 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot and OfficeMax, as well as others, the company provides its customers with the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion for starting, growing and running their own business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Tweet AND Instagram. ODP and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand & Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. 2021 Warehouse Office, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company name mentioned herein is the trademark of their respective owners.

