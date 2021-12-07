US Sets New Covid Testing Rules for International Travelers – Latest News, Sports, Weather, Traffic and NY Best





New Yorkers see pros and cons of new vaccine mandate for private businessesCBS2’s Cory James has the story. 2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 Weather Forecast 23:00CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn is tracking the potential for some snow on Wednesday. 2 hours ago

CBS2 has tips on how to get the appointment to add the COVID vaccineCBS2’s Ali Bauman has the story. 3 hours ago

Dangerous wind chimes appear to drive Jersey City building under construction off its foundationCBS2’s Ali Bauman has the story. 3 hours ago

New study: Increased blood pressure during the pandemicCBS2 Alice Gainer has more than you can do to live healthier during these difficult times. 3 hours ago

The COVID-19 pandemic increased people’s blood pressure, new studies showHave you checked your blood pressure recently? According to a new report, blood pressure levels in adults in all 50 states increased during the pandemic. Reports Alice Gainer and CBS2. 5 hours ago

Fruit Trees Spread the Holiday Joy to Brave Americans AbroadA plane loaded with Christmas trees and other special things addressed to our women and men stationed overseas received a large shipment Monday at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Vanessa Murdock and CBS2 report. 7 hours ago

Manorhaven plans an extensive reconstruction on the Main RoadA small Long Island community calls itself the “forgotten jewel that needs shine.” Tonight, she has the funds to start buffing. Jennifer McLogan of CBS2 reports. 7 hours ago

Former New York MP Max Rose announces candidacy for the old seatDemocrat Max Rose is running for Congress again. 7 hours ago

Chris Cuomo ends SiriusXM radio show after download on CNNCuomo announced his decision on Twitter, saying his recent dismissal on CNN has been difficult for his family. 7 hours ago

Weapons and equipment for the production of weapons were seized in CarmelThe Putnam County Sheriff released details of a suspected weapons production operation. 7 hours ago

Arrest in a stabbing in the subwayThe victim, Akeem Loney, was stabbed in the neck on a train 2 approaching Penn Station in November. 7 hours ago

Long Island man accused of threatening LGBTQ + communityFederal prosecutors have indicted a man from Long Island who is charged with violent threats against the LGBTQ + community. 8 hours ago

The running driver collides with the married couple leaving the Christmas paradeGiven the crowd in the village after the parade, Billy Danzi said he is grateful no one else was hurt as the driver left quickly. Reports by Tony Aiello on CBS2. 8 hours ago

Governor Lamont: Vaccine, booster vaccine by minimizing hospitalizations in ConnecticutLamont said of the 500 hospitalized patients in the state, 77% have not been fully vaccinated. 8 hours ago

The mortgage company lays off hundreds of employees at Zoom CallThe CEO of a start-up mortgage company is clashing after he laid off hundreds of employees in a restructuring. But critics have a bigger problem with how the mass layoffs turned out. Thalia Perez of CBS2 reports. 8 hours ago

‘MJ The Musical’ begins at the Neil Simon TheaterThe new Broadway show “MJ The Musical” kicks off its premiere Monday. 8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 Update Monday 12/6 EveningLonnie Quinn has the latest Tri-State Zone forecast on CBS2 News at 5. 8 hours ago

Slow Internet Hits NYCHA Tenants Awaiting ImprovementOne of the socio-economic inequalities highlighted by the pandemic was high-speed internet access. The New York City Housing Authority is racing to fix the problem, at the speed of broadband. Jessi Mitchell and CBS2 reports. 8 hours ago

The New Jersey legislature is looking for ways to fix supply chain problemsThe supply chain crisis is causing delays and high prices. Nick Caloway reports on CBS2. 8 hours ago

New Jersey taxes are risingIt’s the last thing drivers in New Jersey want to hear. 8 hours ago

New York launches first aid fund for homeownersNew York has become the first state to receive approval from the US Treasury Department to launch its Homeowners Assistance Fund. 8 hours ago

The woman suing Amazon after the van collided with her car, the driver fledThe event was filmed by video surveillance. Reports Kiran Dhillon of CBS2. 8 hours ago

