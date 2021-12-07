Change in COVID-19 world travel protocols affects IU international students – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather





BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 security protocols for international travel officially entered into force on Monday. This means that anyone entering the United States must provide evidence of a negative test within one day of their flight, regardless of vaccination status. The changes were announced last week after the omicron variant was unveiled in the United States. Indiana University said the updated regulations affect international students ahead of the holidays. The university’s Office of International Services said fewer international students plan to go home because there is a lot of travel uncertainty. John Wilkerson, the interim vice president of the office, said that at this point in the coronavirus pandemic, some students have not seen their families for nearly two years. “We have seen and experienced trapped students either in the United States or abroad.” Wilkerson said many decided not to leave the country for the winter holidays in part because of the uncertainties surrounding the omicron variant, and this is also what international students are used to. “This is really a very specific challenge that international students face: it is not so simple for the student to return home for a holiday in Singapore and now they can enter Singapore, but what if two weeks from now, “Can not? So it’s not the same as the student trying to make the same trip to San Diego to go home for the holidays,” Wilkerson said. Wilkerson said that throughout the pandemic, in some ways, international students had to pay more attention to changing protocols than other students. “They have come to rely on the information we are extracting, that the university is sharing with them, on how to better protect themselves and make sure they are aware of the challenges they may face and if in fact they face those challenges, how to best use the IU as a resource to best help them overcome them, “Wilkerson said. According to Indiana University Web page, more than 7200 international students from 164 countries are enrolled in the university. Wilkerson said how long they will stay during the winter break is not known, but added that the IU COVID response team continues to increase resources to prepare. “The direct social distancing that has taken place has greatly aggravated feelings of anxiety and loneliness and, you know, everything that we have all felt to some extent. “But imagine having those experiences, feeling those feelings, those stresses, those anxieties, and being displaced by your loved ones for years,” Wilkerson said. A spokesman from the IU tells News 8 that the school is encouraging booster injections and will host a clinic for students in the coming days. However, so far, there are no plans to look for boosters at the university.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wishtv.com/news/coronavirus/change-in-covid-19-protocols-for-world-travel-impacts-iu-international-students/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos