PSA International announces it will buy BDP International





Late last week, Philadelphia-based global third-party logistics service provider (3PL), BDP International changed ownership, with PSA International Pte Ltd, a global port group and partner for a range of cargo stakeholders. , announcing it bought the BDP from New York-based private equity. firm Greenbriar Equity Group. The SAP said the transaction is subject to formal approvals by the relevant authorities and other usual closing conditions. A purchase price was not disclosed. BDP services focus on managing the end-to-end movement of deliveries across different segments and verticals, including: chemicals, industry, healthcare, consumers and retail customers. BDP has more than 130 global offices, specializing in the management of highly complex supply chains and is a proven industry leader in chemical and precision logistics and innovative visibility solutions. PSA officials said the company “has been actively cooperating with its customers and partners to provide logistics and overseas supply chain solutions”, adding that with this investment, the company will benefit from the BDP’s global expertise. in the supply chain from end to end. services, and the BDP can utilize the SAP network with more than 60 deep-sea, rail and inland terminals worldwide, as well as related businesses in distribution parks, warehouses, logistics and maritime services. For carriers and importers in the face of an unstable market and the complex demands of global logistics, PSA said that bringing the BDP into the group would create opportunities for personalized and sustainable offerings, oriented towards optimizing global supply chain processes. “This is an exciting time for us, as the BDP will be the first major PSA acquisition of this nature – an integrated global supply chain and provider of logistics capabilities end-to-end transport solutions,” Tan said. Chong Meng, CEO of PSA International Group. , in a statement. “The strong ones will complement and expand PSA capabilities to provide agile, resilient and innovative load solutions. Customers will be able to take advantage of the extensive capabilities of the BDP and PSA, accelerating their shift towards sustainable supply chains. We see this as an important and strategic step forward in our vision to co-create an Internet of Logistics and look forward to welcoming the BDP into the PSA family. ” And Mike Andaloro, CEO and President of BDP International, said in the same statement that the synergies between BDP and PSA are visible, with the foundation built on service excellence, providing value for customers and stakeholders and creating rewarding careers. for our colleagues. . “With the broad capabilities of PSAs and their significant market presence worldwide, we will undertake a new growth chapter with tremendous opportunities to optimize global supply chain activities for our customers,” he said. A PSA spokesman said LM that, in terms of the competitive advantages that this agreement offers, global supply chains have grown in complexity and have changed a lot, even in recent years, as a result of some global and structural changes. “For example, the rise of consumer electronics, technological change, climate change and other structural changes in the industry,” she said. “PSA aspires to co-create the shift towards sustainable trade flows, where supply chains are more agile, intelligent and resilient.”

