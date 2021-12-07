Canadian espionage agency targets foreign hackers to ‘impose a cost’ on cybercrime – National

Canada’s cyber-espionage agency admitted Monday that it has conducted cyber operations against foreign hackers to “impose a cost” on rising cybercrime levels.

It is the first time that the Communications Security Institution (CSE) has publicly acknowledged the use of “foreign cyber operations” – a category of operations that may involve “active” (offensive) or defensive cyber means.

The agency said the new mandate “gives CSE the legal authority to conduct cyber operations to thwart foreign-based threats to Canada, including cybercriminals.”

“Although we can not comment on our use of foreign cyber operations (active and defensive cyber operations) or provide operational statistics, we can confirm that we have the tools we need to impose a cost on the people behind these types of incidents. , ”Wrote the CSE spokesman. Evan Koronewski in a statement to Global News.

“We can also confirm that we are using these tools for such purposes and are working together with the Canadian law enforcement forces, where appropriate, against cybercrime.”

CSE’s recognition of cyber operations against non-state actors has been called a “watershed” moment for the agency, which operated mostly in the shadows until it made headlines by Edward Snowden’s revelations in 2013.

The agency was given clear authority to conduct “active” operations by the Liberal government in 2019 – albeit under considerable restrictions. The example the agency likes to use is taking action to disrupt a terrorist group’s communication networks to prevent them from planning an attack. Another example would be shutting down the networks of a criminal or state-backed group that is actively hacking the Canadian government.

Because hacking a criminal group, intelligence agency or terrorist organization based in a foreign country may violate the laws of that country, active CSE measures require the signature of the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Actions should not target Canadians or anyone in Canada.

“(This) marks a time when, instead of relying on a criminal justice agency to tackle criminal behavior, the Canadian government is using its most secretive and best intelligence agency to thwart criminal activity.” Christopher Parsons, a cyber security researcher. with Citizen Lab, told Global News.

“While it is positive that CSE is acknowledging that it has exercised these powers – and, in doing so, has joined the ranks of the other Five Eyes intelligence partners – there is still much to learn… (Does this mean) the Government of Canada will is it increasingly relying on cyber operations to deter criminals, without trial or punishment, instead of trying to bring them to justice? ”

The cyber intelligence agency, along with the RCMP, warned Monday that ransomware attacks against critical Canadian sectors – such as healthcare, energy and manufacturing – are on the rise.

The Liberal government issued an open letter to Canadians urging organizations to increase their cyber security, noting the cost of ransomware attacks – where hackers shut down networks and data and demand a ransom to unlock them. – is increasing dramatically during the course of the COVID -19 pandemic.

“Together with law enforcement and other federal and international partners, we are working hard to make threat information publicly available and provide specific advice and guidance to help you stay safe from ransomware impacts, “the letter, signed by the four liberal cabinet ministers, read.

“Canada is also working closely with our allies to track down cyber threat actors and undermine their capabilities.”

There are signs – including public recognition of the CSE on Monday – that those “disruptive” efforts are on the rise.

On Monday, the New York Times reported that General Paul Nakasone, the head of the U.S. Cyber ​​Command, admitted that the military had turned its sophisticated cyber arsenal against criminal hackers.

“The first thing we need to do is understand the opponent and his knowledge better than we have ever understood before,” Nakasone told the Times, noting that ransomware groups were among those targeted.

“Before, during and since then, with a number of elements of our government, we have taken action and set costs.… This is an important part that we must always keep in mind.”

That language of “cost imposition” – which the CSE also set – is significant, said Carleton University professor and security researcher Stephanie Carvin. Carvin said this means that the actions CSE is taking are not just to stop hacking against Canadian organizations, but as a deterrent.

“It’s a big day in Canadian cyber security history,” Carvin, a former intelligence analyst, said in an interview.

“Cybercrime is the main cyber threat to Canada… I wonder if confirmation in itself is such a kind of CSE that recognizes that the extent of the problem is so serious that they need to be involved.”