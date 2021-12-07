Hub International enhances retirement capabilities with acquisition of Fiducia Group assets in Pennsylvania





CHIKAGO, December 6, 2021 / PRNewswire / – HUB International Limited (Hub), the full service company of global insurance brokerage and financial services, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Fiducia Group. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Based on Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Fiducia Group provides advisory services for the 401 (k) pension plan for the corporate, Taft-Hartley, public and nonprofit sectors. They help employers navigate the complexity of workplace retirement plans with strong fiduciary support and investment advisory services that improve outcomes for retirement plan participants. Fiducia Group manages more than $ 2.3 billion in assets. “We are excited to welcome the Fiducia Group team to the Hub,” he said Joe DeNoyior, President and Hub Retirement and Private Wealth. “They bring extensive experience to our national practice, and as thought leaders in the industry, they advocate for a strong private pension system to help American workers.” Charlie Kennedy, Managing Director, and James Bartoszewicz, Chief Compliance Officer and Director, and the Fiducia Group team will join the HDH Hub at Pittsburgh. The RPW Hub works to help sponsors plan to create an offer that aligns with their business strategy, navigates the risk of credibility, and helps employees pursue their financial goals. Some Hub RPW registered investment advisory firms provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $ 105 billion. About retirement and HUB private property

HUB Retirement and Private Wealth (“RPW”) provides institutional and retirement services to for-profit and non-profit organizations and personalized private wealth management services for individuals and families. HUB International employees offer securities through partner brokers who are not affiliated with HUB. HUB employees provide advisory services through Registered and Offline Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc., TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of HUB International. Learn more about Retirement hub and private property. AboutHub’sM & A Activities

HubInternationalLimited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on HubM & Aexperience, visit WeAreHub.com . About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a global full service and financial services firm that provides risk management, insurance, employee benefits, asset and retirement management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located everywhere North America, Hub’s extensive network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with customized solutions and uninterrupted protection, so customers are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com. CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phones: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Uormer

Telephone: 312.279.4848

[email protected] SOURCE Hub International Limited

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hub-international-boosts-retirement-capabilities-with-acquisition-of-the-assets-of-fiducia-group-in-pennsylvania-301437360.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos