Myanmar official in Cambodia for talks as global censorship grows | ASEAN News





Cambodia is the new chair of ASEAN, a regional bloc that is leading diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Myanmar.

The Myanmar-appointed foreign minister has held talks in Cambodia, the Southeast Asian nation that is the new chairman of the regional bloc directing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Naypyidaws political crisis. Wunna Maung Lwins’s visit to Cambodia on Tuesday comes a day after a Myanmar court sentenced jailed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to prison on charges her supporters have called politically motivated. The sentence drew global condemnation. Photos from the Cambodian government leaflet showed Wunna Maung Lwin meeting Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh with men touching their elbows in a salute before the talks. Cambodia is chairing the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2022, taking over from Brunei. There are divisions among bloc members over his diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Myanmar triggered by the February 1 generals’ coup. The bloc did not invite Myanmar’s military leader Min Aung Hlaing to its annual summit in October after members failed to reach a consensus amid concerns about Min Aung Hlaings’s failure to implement a peace plan he had agreed with bloc leaders earlier. of the year. Hun Sen and Wunna Maung Lwin discussed bilateral relations, ASEAN issues and ways to restore good relations within the group, said Eang Sophaleth, an aide to the prime minister. The foreign minister also handed Hun Sen an invitation for a visit to Myanmar on January 7-8, which Hun Sen accepted, Eang Sophaleth said. Hun Sen will be the first government leader to visit Myanmar since the coup. He said Monday that the military should be invited to ASEAN meetings. Analysts say Cambodia’s rise to the helm of ASEAN will mean that the already faded bloc approach to Myanmar is likely to fade further in 2022. Joshua Kurlantzick, Senior Fellow for Southeast Asia, wrote in World Politics Review Last week that Cambodia already has a reputation within ASEAN for blocking initiatives that many members support, including a common stance on the South China Sea dispute. Hun Sen also does not want to ease a long period of isolation of an authoritarian Southeast Asian leader, at a time when he himself is hitting Cambodia’s political opposition and civil society harder than at any time in recent decades, he said. And since ASEAN operates by consensus, the Cambodian leader will be able to block any proposed Myanmar policy in 2022. Few countries have recognized Myanmar’s military, and the United Nations General Assembly on Monday delayed action on the generals’ request to take Myanmar’s place in the global body. The credentials committee is unlikely to reconsider rival claims for representation by the end of next year. The decision leaves in office the ousted civilian government ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup, which led to widespread protests and raised international concern about the completion of previous political reforms after decades of military rule. Despite global calls for dialogue and the release of detained civilian leaders, a court in Myanmar found Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of inciting and violating coronavirus restrictions Monday, after what critics described as a false trial . Aung San Suu Kyi will serve two years in custody in an undisclosed location, a sentence reduced from four years after partial pardon by Myanmar’s military chief. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Her sentence was widely awaited in Myanmar. Demonstrators in the largest city, Yangon, risked arrest to stage a quick protest shortly after the ruling, though there were no immediate reports of new demonstrations on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/7/myanmar-official-in-cambodia-for-talks-as-global-censure-grows The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos