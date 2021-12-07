Japanese fashion mogul to explode in ISS as Russia revives space tourism | International Space Station





Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has said he can barely contain his excitement on the eve of the explosion at the International Space Station in a prelude to a more ambitious journey around the Moon with Elon Musks SpaceX planned for 2023. The 46-year-old fashion mogul and art collector trained at a space center outside Moscow before becoming the first space tourist to travel to the ISS in more than a decade. Maezawa will travel aboard a Soyuz spacecraft operated by Russian space agency Roscosmos, which will depart from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. He will be accompanied by his assistant, Yozo Hirano, who will document the trip, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. Speaking from Baikonur ahead of his 12-day trip, Maezawa said space flight has been a childhood dream. I am excited. I feel like an elementary school student ready to go for a walk, Maezawa said at a news conference. I did not think I would be able to go into space. I liked the starry sky and the celestial bodies. I feel lucky to have this opportunity and finally fulfill my dream. The billionaire has chronicled his preparations on social media, including demonstrating his space suit and boarding a centrifuge, with plans to post more from space. During his 100 days in training, Maezawa said he had enjoyed parabolic flight, where weight loss is caused for short periods on a custom plane, but found it difficult to train in a swivel chair. The entrepreneur, who wore a blue flight suit with a badge reading world peace, said he had struggled to learn Russian to communicate with his trainers and could not wait to eat sushi when he returned to Earth. Roscosmos has places to fill on its Soyuz departures and has increased the number of its civilian trips this year. In October, she sent an actor and a film director to the station, where they filmed scenes for the first film in orbit. Maezawa will also become the first private passenger on SpaceX’s lunar voyage as trading firms, including Jeff Bezos Blue Origin, bring a new era of space travel to affluent customers. The billionaire, who sold his online fashion business Zozo to SoftBank in 2019, is looking for eight people to join him on his trip to the Moon in 2023, requiring applicants to pass medical tests and an interview. Maezawa has become a household name in Japan through his penchant for private jets and supercars, cash gifts for Twitter followers and celebrity partners in a country known for its conformist and corporate culture. Maezawa will be the first Japanese private citizen in space since TV journalist Toyohiro Akiyama visited the Mir space station in 1990.

