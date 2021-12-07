International
ArriveCan: Problems with the app causing trouble for some Canadians at the border
Canadians continue to report problems with the ArriveCan travel app, which is required to cross into Canada.
Defects, coupled with confusion about the information required, have led some to receive penalties for failing to produce what border agents want.
Along with a passport, vaccination certificate and, if required, a negative COVID-19 molecular test result, the use of ArriveCan is mandatory.
I knew when I got to the border I would have a problem because I tried to use the ArriveCan app and failed to sign up for it, says Kathy Nield, who recently returned home to Mallorytown, Ont. from a three-day trip to New York State. It made me anxious because I was sitting in a parking lot three hours ago in panic because I could not do it. I was very upset that I tried to do as much as I could and it was not my fault that their app did not work.
Nield had previously used the app to travel to the US in November. It worked well then, but this time she had little choice but to explain what happened to a border agent.
She started reading me all the regulations and fines I had to suffer and I started to get very upset the moment she said, ‘No, do not worry; I will expel you. ‘
Canada Customs wants to see the six-digit code Achievement Can produces after entering travel details, e.g. date, destination, a quarantine plan, along with passport and vaccination status. For smart devices running Apple and Android software, a six-digit code is stored in the app, and it is best to take a screenshot and save it to the photo.
If you do not have a smart device, travel details can be entered online. Once the account is created and the details are uploaded, a confirmation email will be sent; should be printed and can be displayed at the border.
Failure to submit travel plans through the federal government program may result in a finding of up to $ 75,000 or a 14-day quarantine.
Lorie Rockburn-Dunlop could not access the app, but it went to the limit anyway. She says the agent chose to impose a two-week quarantine.
Martin Firestone, president of Travel Secure Inc., a travel insurance firm, says he has heard numerous accounts of application errors and inaccurate information submitted to a customs agent, who decides whether a fine will be imposed.
You get someone [border agent] who is a little out that day and says no, these are the rules and will quarantine you for fourteen days, says Firestone. I really think some gentleness should be part of this game for sure over the next two months. It’s a great job that I think at this point was taken for granted and we really need to give the benefit of the doubt to many individuals, especially those who are confused with respect for how to end it. Let them retreat, let them enter an office and fill it in, and then accept it and then do what you would normally do.
On Monday, Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino was asked during the question period in the House of Commons how the government plans to fix the problem. Mendicino acknowledged no problems with the application, instead saying the government would never hesitate to implement measures to keep Canadians safe, especially as more information about the Omicron version of COVID-19 becomes available.
Information can be submitted to ArriveCan up to 72 hours prior to shipment to Canada.
