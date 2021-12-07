Dutch court upholds Gantz’s immunity in case of Israeli air strike





Presiding Judge Boele, center, prepares to read the verdict in an appeals court in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, after a Hague district court ruled in January 2020 that the case against Benny Gantz and the former commander of the forces Israeli airline Amir Eshel could not proceed as the men have “functional immunity from jurisdiction”. The case was raised by Ismail Ziada, a Dutch-Palestinian who lost six members of his family in the airstrike that the men’s lawyers argued was part of an Israeli military operation during the 2014 Gaza conflict. (AP Photo / Peter Dejong )

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) A Dutch appeals court upheld a lower court ruling dismissing a civil case against Israel’s defense minister and another former senior military officer for their roles in an attack deadly airline of 2014. The Hague District Court ruled in January 2020 that the case against Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and former Air Force Commander Amir Eshel could not proceed because the men have functional immunity from jurisdiction. The Hague Court of Appeals said on Tuesday that the lower court was right to rule that Gantz, who was the chief of military staff at the time of the airstrike, and Eshel had immunity because they were implementing the policies of the Israeli government. The case was raised by Ismail Ziada, who lost six members of his family in the airstrike that the men’s lawyers argued was part of an Israeli military operation during the 2014 Gaza conflict. He wanted the Dutch court to order Gantz and Eshel to pay reparations and his lawyers argued that the men had no immunity because their actions constituted war crimes. He said Tuesday’s decision was contrary to any sense of justice and called the judges cowards for their decision. A military massacre in Gaza. A legal massacre in The Hague. That’s how it feels, he said. Roy Schondorf, an Israeli deputy attorney general, welcomed the decision. The Court of Appeals granted them immunity from civil prosecution for anti-terrorist activities as part of the defensive blade operation. This is a very important legal precedent that protects all IDF (Israeli military) commanders from similar efforts, Schondorf wrote on Twitter. The lower court also said Ziada was free to sue the men in Israel. At the 2019 hearings, Ziada rejected the idea that he has access to justice in Israel as both a farce and a vicious one. Ziada said in an earlier hearing that he lost his mother, three brothers, a sister-in-law and a 12-year-old nephew in the airstrike. The Israeli Ministry of Justice told the court before the 2020 ruling that an Israeli military internal investigation determined that the airstrike had killed four militants hiding in the house. He said the attack was permissible under international law. Hamas leaders in Gaza themselves have said two militants were in the building. The decision can be appealed to the Dutch High Court. Ziada’s lawyer, Liesbeth Zegveld, said the judges had taken a conservative interpretation of the law. They had the legal space to decide otherwise in our favor, speaking legally, but then there is no precedent, Zegveld said. So they had to do something not so new, but something that had not happened before. ____ Tia Goldenberg contributed to this report from Tel Aviv, Israel.

