List of Animated, Documentary and International Film Oscars 2022





The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the acceptance lists for the animated, documentary and international film, which is expected to have another very competitive year. There are 26 animated films that qualify for this year awards, although some of the films have not yet had the required qualifying release in order to meet the requirements with all the rules of the category. Of these films, five will be nominated by the Academy’s Short Film and Animation Branch. Other members of the Academy outside the respective area may choose to attend with a minimum viewing requirement in order to be eligible to vote. Films submitted for animation are also eligible in other categories including Best Picture. Among the hopes is the box office hit, “Encanto” by Walt Disney Pictures, along with critically acclaimed features like Netflix’s “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” Pixar’s “Luca” and GKids’ “Belle.” Here is the complete list of qualified films: Addams Family 2

“Monkey Star”

“Back to the outside”

“Belle”

“Bob Spit – We do not like people”

“The Boss Baby: Family Business”

“Cryptozoo”

“Sharmi”

“Ik”

“Wealth favors Mrs. Nikuko”

“Josee, the Tiger and the Fish”

“Laws of the Universe – The Age of Elohim”

“Luca”

“Mitchells against cars”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Paw Patrol Movies”

“Pompo kinefili”

“Poupelle of Chimney Town”

“Raya and the last dragon”

“Roni has gone wrong”

“Sing 2”

“Night’s Back”

“The Untamed Soul”

“Summit of the gods”

“Vivo”

“Dragon of desire” The feature documentary has 138 films submitted for review, a total of 100 less than last year’s record number. Documentary Branch members will vote to determine which 15 films go ahead after voting on the shortlist that runs from December 10th to December 15th. The shortlist will be announced on Tuesday, December 21st. The full list of qualified documentaries can be found on the Academy website. Comparing last year’s record number of seats submitted for the international film category, 93 will compete to be considered for this year’s ceremony. As previously reported by Variety, Somalia is the only participant for the first time in the competition this year. An international feature film is defined as a feature film (more than 40 minutes) produced outside the United States with a dialogue portion predominantly (more than 50%) non-English. Academy members from all branches are invited to choose to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. The shortlist of 15 films will also be announced on December 21st. Complete list of international features can be found here. Check out all the Oscar predictions at the Variety Awards Circuit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/awards/awards/animated-documentary-international-feature-oscars-2022-eligibility-1235127278/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos