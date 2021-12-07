International travel restrictions take effect, but will they work? – NBC Boston

New restrictions on international air travelers entering the U.S. take effect Monday, but Boston-based infectious disease experts say they are skeptical of the method, which aims to slow the spread of the omicron variant.

The Biden administration announced last week a ban on non-nationals entering the U.S. from several African countries, which was imposed after the omicron variant exploded in the region.

Starting Monday, international travelers are now required to take a COVID test within 24 hours of departure on their flight to the US, regardless of vaccination status. Previously, vaccinated travelers were required to give a negative test result within three days of travel, while unvaccinated travelers were required to give a result within 24 hours.

Also, the demand for masks on aircraft in public transport has been extended until March 18.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the president is considering lifting those travel restrictions now that the variant has been unveiled in about a third of U.S. states, including Massachusetts and CONNECTICUT.

In Massachusetts, the variant was discovered in a fully vaccinated woman in her 20s, who lives in Middlesex County and had recently traveled overseas. She experienced only mild symptoms and did not need to go to the hospital, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said.

In Connecticut, the omicron variant was found in a man in his 60s from Hartford County who was fully vaccinated. He developed mild symptoms on November 27 and had a positive test for COVID at home on November 29, followed by a positive molecular test two days later.

Local infectious disease experts criticized travel restrictions for one episode of “COVID Questions and Answers,” a weekly series where Boston top doctors discuss the latest developments around the disease. Experts say travel bans are complex to enforce effectively – they have to be very strict, they are often too late and can do more harm than good to citizens and international relations.

Boston’s top three doctors explain what the new variant of omicron is, if it is already in the US, what the symptoms are and if vaccines protect against it in the weekly COVID Q&A series.

Europe realized that the omicron variant was present in the region about a week before it was discovered in South Africa, noted the chief of infectious disease at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes.

“It simply illustrates the essential folly of kneeling responses to travel bans because it always closes the barn door after the horses have run away,” Kuritzkes said.

In order for travel bans to effectively control the spread of the disease, they require a complex and systematic approach, according to Drs. David Hamer, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center.

“Travel bans are very difficult to enforce,” Hamer said. “They do not really work unless they are done extremely well and, you know, in a very strict way.”

Measures such as pre-arrival testing, strict quarantine requirements on arrival, and careful monitoring are vital qualifications for an effective travel ban.

“We – the United States – have not done it very well,” Hamer said.

“Travel bans are not only difficult to enforce successfully, but they also do not exactly encourage other countries to be transparent with their health records,” said Dr. Shira Doron, hospital epidemiology at Tufts Medical Center.

“I’m concerned about these travel bans,” Doron said. “I’m concerned that they will discourage full transparency as countries and health authorities discover new things – new variants or other disturbing things in their search – that they will not want to reveal because they will have fears that a travel ban will be passed.

Doron said she is also concerned about the impact travel bans will have on people in terms of not being able to see loved ones, as well as the impact on the supply chain. She noted inland travel restrictions that were largely ineffective across New England as an example of why they often become ineffective.

“Even our restrictions on state-to-state travel last year often did not make sense because, you know, we in Massachusetts were limited to traveling to places with lower case rates, for example,” Doron said. “I do not think any of these restrictions have been effective in preventing the spread of this highly contagious virus.”

Now that omicron is here, health experts say they are likely to see it spread rapidly in the coming days and weeks. They say it is also likely that it can surpass the delta variant, even becoming the dominant species.

Gov. Charlie Baker says there are plans to open even more vaccination sites as we deal with the omicron COVID variant.

Gov. Charlie Baker told NBC10 Boston that he spent about an hour on the phone Friday with city and town officials making plans to increase vaccines. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday is scheduled to announce a new Advisory Committee on COVID-19 to help address new variants like omicron.

With a sense of urgency, health officials and local executives like Baker have urged people to get vaccinated or get their booster vaccines. But whether vaccines protect against the new strain remains unclear.

Experts say they are not sure if the omicron variant can avoid existing COVID-19 vaccines or natural antibodies.

“We just do not know,” Hamer said, noting that the delta remains the predominant species in the state and in the country.

The delta variant accounts for more than 99% of cases and is causing an increase in hospital admissions in the north, prompting Baker to order any hospital facing limited patient capacity to reduce scheduled procedures that are not urgent.

This week’s COVID case numbers in Massachusetts have been the highest since January.

New England states have seen a steady increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, including Maine, Vermont and to a lesser extent, New Hampshire, Hamer said. COVID metrics in Massachusetts have also increased recently as hospitals struggle with bed and staff shortages.

“Many of the hospitalizations are people who have not been vaccinated,” Hamer said. “And so it still remains our best tool to limit the spread of disease to reduce the risk of disease, hospitalization and death. And we do not know if these vaccines, as they are currently formulated, will protect against this new variant, but it’s right. now we’re still dealing with deltas mainly in the usa “