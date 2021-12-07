Airbus completes structural assembly of first A321XLR





Airbus completed the final structural assembly of the first prototype A321XLR after delivering key component assemblies as planned to its final assembly line in Hamburg, Germany (FAL) last month. While other Airbus FAL locations will eventually produce long-range narrow bodies, the company has chosen Hamburg to “pilot” the new A320neo variant in serial production, starting with three development flight test aircraft – now in different stages of completion. “For the A321 family, we have started all the major versions in Hamburg … and our goal is to build these aircraft in other countries as well,” said A320 program leader Michael Menking. “Currently we are on the way to deliver the A321XLR from other FALs in a row. So it is certainly important that all teams learn from the experience in Hamburg, so that we can bring this knowledge to other facilities. “This is also what we are doing with the A320 Family Space cabin, which we started in Hamburg.” The first A321XLR will then enter a so-called working group to install its own set of flight test (FTI) instruments, followed by the installation of its engines and its CFM Leap shirts. Engineers will then test the engines for the first time, then the towing gear mechanism and door trim, followed by a general aircraft quality inspection. “In the final assembly of the A321XLR aircraft there is not a big difference compared to other A321 aircraft,” said Airbus A320 value stream head Gerd Weber. “The main differences in the -XLR are seen in the ‘pre-FAL’, at the section mounting level, where, for example, the central rear tank is installed.” Airbus calls the Premium Aerotec-produced central rear tank, which holds 12,900 liters (3,408 gallons) of additional fuel, the “main enabler” of the aircraft’s 4,700 nm radius. “What is also specific about this first A321XLR aircraft is that there is a lot of work to be done documentation, especially for the installation of flight tests, which is very different from our serial process,” Weber added. “So this requires a special focus from all the teams in closing the documentation and dealing with any discrepancies.” The next production step – applying the aircraft’s exterior paint scheme – basically completes the aircraft before delivery to the flight test teams, who will activate and steer all systems, flight controls, engines and APU through a serie toke. tests, followed by taxi and first flight next year.

