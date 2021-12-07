International
Increasing use of Covid-19 home tests leaves health agencies in the dark about unreported cases
WPhish fans started getting Covid-19 all over the country after a Halloween concert weekend in Las Vegas, public health officials were mostly in the dark about what appeared to be a superspreader event. In one Facebook post from mid-November with hundreds of responses, concert participants compared the symptoms and positive test results, many of them from home-based tests. But these data were not added to the state public health reports of the spread of Covids.
It’s a story that is becoming commonplace in the era of Covid rapid testing at home: People who test positive are almost never counted by the public health agencies charged with bringing the pandemic to an end. While home tests have distinct advantages, they are convenient and quickly inform people of their status of infection so that they can take steps to avoid the spread of the virus, most of those who test positive do not come to the attention of health officials if they are not ill enough to see a doctor.
To be sure, the growing availability of home tests is good news for a country that has spent more than a year of pandemic with insufficient testing resources. However, as the U.S. moves into a second pandemic holiday season with the Omicron variant approaching, state and local health departments are increasingly relying on incomplete data and educated assumptions to capture ups and downs in the degree of infection and guide decision making. In-house testing samples, for example, are not submitted for genomic sequencing, which may delay the identification of the Omicron variant in communities. And contact trackers can not track cases they do not know about.
proclamation
If no one reports the tests, are we really getting the information we need? said Atul Grover, health policy researcher and executive director of the American Medical Colleges Association. We have no idea what the true degree of positivity is.
Grover and his colleagues have spent months tracking down the availability and use of Covid testing in the United States and have become increasingly concerned about the black hole of data that is antigen testing at home, especially with cases back in growth. The Biden administration last week announced plans to do free home testing and widely increase test availability. While these tests may still be difficult to obtain on site, the Food and Drug Administration has given urgent use authorizations for 10 home tests for sale to consumers, and others are coming online, so testing in home is about to become Covid’s main tracker.
proclamation
Complicating issues is that health agencies have no idea how many home tests are performed in their states and communities, and thus how many results are missing. Indications are that home testing at the national level has already exceeded the number of PCR tests which are processed by laboratories required to report results to health agencies. In contrast, most home tests have no mechanism to enable patients to easily report their results. Only two of the home-approved tests include an app to report the results, and it is unclear if they are used in most states. Most people are also too busy to worry, and Centers for Disease Control last month removed the instruction urging home test users to report the results to public health agencies.
Mara Aspinall, managing director of Health Catalysts Group, an Arizona-based consulting firm that focuses on life science firms, has tracked test data using industry reports, test production numbers and a host of other sources. It is almost impossible to get an accurate reading of exactly how many home tests are used in the US each week, but its best estimates show that home testing now accounts for most of the tests for Covid and the number will increase as more tests become available. Aspinall says from its data, approximately 40 million Covid tests are performed every week. Of these, she estimates, 12 million are PCR tests and approximately 28 million are antigen tests. Among antigen tests, the vast majority are taken at home and never reported to public health agencies, she said.
The volume of home testing and the widening information gap is bringing about a shift towards pandemic management through personal behavior, leaving public health officials dependent on people’s personal choices.
Why do we test at all? We test for not counting the number. We test to be able to give people information to isolate the positives, Aspinall said. It would be much better if we knew accurately, reliably and consistently how the tests could be done. But the most important issue is for people to use the tests and use them effectively and regularly.
STAT contacted public health agencies in 10 states that are now experiencing growing cases of Covid and found that none were able to track data about home testing. Officials in the states said they are confident in their Covid data and minimized the impact of the home test data gap, at least so far. They said they are using a range of PCR test data, assessments, some self-reports and in some places, sewage samples to detect infection levels in their communities and to guide health policies.
In New York, state health officials are very much promoting a message to those who test positive, at home or in the doctor’s office, to follow Covid protocols that include isolation and quarantine. But in many other states, that instruction has faded from public attention as the political and popular will gets tired.
In Massachusetts, residents are asked to confirm the results of the rapid antigen test with a PCR test, relying on hundreds of free testing sites across the state. But in the less-funded, more rural, and Republican-led parts of the country like Montana, on-demand PCR testing simply does not exist.
Public health agencies are quick to point out that home tests are a major weapon in the arsenal against Covid.
We believe that continuing to make testing available both protected and unprotected is valid for a number of reasons, said in an email Alicia Shoults, spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Public Health.
To the extent that more people are testing and reporting their results, this gives us a better (though undoubtedly imperfect) sense of our overall case rates. And even when people do not report, they are using their test scores to inform their behavior about going to school or work, going to visit relatives. So these tests can help slow down the spread of the community and protect vulnerable residents.
Grover said one solution could be as simple as adding a barcode to home testing kits that link to a website or app that allows users to scan or call and report results. Michael Mina, a former Harvard epidemiologist and vocal advocate of Covid testing at home, recently joined a biotechnology software company, eMed, in part to solve the data reporting problem. he told the Boston Globe. The firm is working with an in-house testing company for a test that would transmit the results to local health agencies and come with an envelope paid by mail for customers to submit positive swab sample samples.
Grover called for a national solution, adding that as with all things pandemic-related, color communities are more likely to be harmed by inaccurate oversight of growth. The federal government should take the lead because it is a patchwork not only of inequality but of bad public health policy, he said.
This story is part of a project funded byNIHCM Foundation. The Foundation played no role in reporting, editing or presenting this work.
