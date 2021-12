Japanese billionaire Maezawa will fulfill his childhood dream by flying in space

Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Dec 7 (Reuters) – Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said he could barely contain his excitement the day before the International Space Station blast as a prelude to a more ambitious trip to the moon with Elon Musk’s planned SpaceX in 2023.. The 46-year-old fashion mogul and art collector has been training at a space center outside Moscow in recent months before becoming the first space tourist to travel to the ISS in more than a decade. Maezawa will travel on a Soyuz spacecraft, which will depart from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, accompanied by his aide Yozo Hirano, who will document the voyage, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Speaking from Baikonur ahead of his 12-day space trip, Maezawa said space flight has been a childhood dream. “I’m excited. I feel like an elementary school student ready to go for a walk,” Maezawa told a news conference. “I did not think I could go into space. I liked the starry sky and celestial bodies. I feel lucky to have this opportunity and finally fulfill my dream.” The billionaire has chronicles his preparations, including demonstrating his space suit and spinning in a centrifuge, on social media posts, with plans to post more from space. During his 100 days in training, Maezawa said he had enjoyed parabolic flight, where weight loss is caused for short periods on a custom plane, but found it difficult to train in a swivel chair. The entrepreneur, who wore a blue flight suit with a badge that read “world peace”, said he had struggled to learn Russian to communicate with his trainers and could not wait to eat sushi when he returned to Earth. Maezawa will become the first private passenger on SpaceX’s lunar voyage as trading firms, including Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, bring a new era of space travel to affluent customers. The billionaire, who sold his online fashion business Zozo (3092.T) to SoftBank in 2019, is looking for eight people to join him on his trip to the Moon in 2023, urging applicants to pass medical tests and an interview. Maezawa has become a household name in Japan through his penchant for private jets and supercars, cash gifts for Twitter followers and girlfriends famous in a country known for its conformist and corporate culture. Maezawa will be the first Japanese private citizen in space since TV journalist Toyohiro Akiyama visited the Mir space station in 1990. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Shamil Zhumatov in Baikonur; Additional reporting by Sam Nussey in Tokyo and Gabrielle Ttrault-Farber in Moscow; Edited by Ana Nicolaci da Costa Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

