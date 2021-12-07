Russia is gathering more than 94,000 troops near Ukraine as fears of an invasion growExBulletin

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

We start this hour in Ukraine, where officials are raising the alarm over what they describe as a large-scale military offensive by Russia. More than 94,000 Russian troops have gathered near the border with Ukraine. US intelligence warns that this could be a preparation for a Russian attack on Ukraine. Now we are joined by Hanna Shelest, director of security programs at the Center for Non-Governmental Thought, known as the Prism of Ukraine.

HANNA SHELEST: Good evening.

CORNISH: You’re talking to me from Odessa. Can you describe to us what the atmosphere is like?

SHELEST: You know, in Ukraine, the atmosphere seems much calmer than maybe from the outside, especially from the transatlantic. One of the reasons is that within these seven years of conflict, we lived with the constant threat from the Russian Federation. This is why there is much less panic and a fairly prudent analysis of the situation. But definitely, we are not close eyes on what is happening around the borders, because this time we have one of the most significant concentrations of forces since 2015.

CORNISH: Russia has rejected the idea that it would attack Ukraine. And Russian officials have told reporters that this is not an escalation, that they had the right to move their troops through their territory. What is being read in Ukraine about what is happening?

SHELEST: The problem is that we are currently seeing a lot of forces in areas where it is not traditional for them in terms of exercises, for example, or we are seeing very heavy weapons plus extra supplies, like military hospitals, for example, deployment. . We also see it all around the perimeter, including the northern border of Ukraine, which was not the case before. We usually saw them on the eastern borders and in the Black Sea. But at the same time, what makes us a little less nervous than that is a regular Moscow tactic. Whenever they expect high-level negotiations, for example, with Washington, or with Brussels, or when they are ready for the Normandy Four negotiations on conflict, they are increasing the risk. They are bringing more strength, to show the muscles, what they can do to put pressure on and win over perhaps the most useful opposition, as they think, negotiable.

CORNISH: Give us a context here. How different is it politically, and perhaps even militarily, for Ukraine now compared to 2014? This was when the Russian army annexed Crimea.

SHELEST: The situation is extremely different. First of all, if we speak from the Ukrainian point of view, we now have the armed forces. In 2014, they were almost destroyed due to corruption, mismanagement and many other reasons. At that time, it was the Ukrainian citizens who supported, mainly, the armed forces. But now we can talk about really strong armed forces that are still in reform, but that have quite good equipment, that have military experience and that know the opponent and their skills, with the best training from the US, Canada and the Kingdom. United. So now he is definitely not the victim against the opponent. There are already forces that can resist and be resilient.

CORNISH: President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will talk tomorrow via video conference. What do Ukrainians expect from the Biden administration in these talks? Are there any concerns about such a big deal for the future of Ukraine?

SHELEST: On the one hand, we expect that phrase that President Biden just said – that no one would tell him about the red lines – that he would confirm, that definitely, the Russian Federation will not be able to dictate to the United States. States regarding NATO enlargement or future partner countries security agreements. What little we fear is that within the US administration there are two camps – one that is really supporting Ukraine and others that think that because the Chinese threat is so serious and they fear the Sino-Russian union, that it is possible. to agree on something with the Russian Federation and on it – I can not say betray, but let’s say, decide Ukraine in the second phase. This would be a big mistake because, first of all, China does not care so much about Russia, so this unity would never happen so seriously. The second is that if you allow Russia to prolong the conflict only between Europe, you will have much bigger problems in the next six months than if Moscow and China had some kind of dialogue.

CORNISH: Is there real confidence that the US will represent Ukraine’s interests in these talks?

SHELEST: I hope that, first of all, the US understands that it is not just about Ukraine, but it is already about their securities and how it affects many other capitals with election interference, with cyber attacks, with provocation against ships and their army. For us, we hope that President Biden’s administration will speak, realizing that they are not defending Ukraine; they are defending the future of their security.

CORNISH: This is Hanna Shelest, director of security programs at Ukraine’s foreign policy council, Prism.

SHELEST: Thank you for the invitation.

