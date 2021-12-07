Ontario reports 887 new cases of COVID-19 as ICU admissions climb to 2-month high

Ontario reported another 887 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the number of patients treated for COVID-related illnesses in the province’s intensive care units climbed to its highest point in more than two months.

As of Sunday evening, 168 people were in critical care due to illness, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health. This is the maximum on a given day since September 30, when 171 COVID patients were in the ICU.

The seven-day average of total COVID-related admissions to intensive care stands at 154, according to Ontario Critical Care Services. About 44 other adults with this disease have been admitted to intensive care over the past three days.

The number of cases today is an increase of almost 13 percent compared to the same time last week. The seven-day average of daily cases rose to 940, an increase of about 20 per cent compared to last Monday.

For reference, the last time the seven-day average of cases was at this level was June 3, on the lower slope of the third wave of the pandemic. That day in intensive therapy were 546 patients with COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health also reported the deaths of three other people with COVID-19, bringing the official number to 10,027.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s health chief medical officer, has unexpectedly scheduled a press conference for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. This is in addition to his weekly conference Thursday. An email from the ministry did not provide details on why an additional presentation was planned.

The DPA calls for vaccine passports to remain after January

On Monday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the provincial vaccine passport system, which under the current emergency framework will be removed from restaurants, bars and fitness centers on January 17, 2022, could be re-evaluated given the appearance of the variant omicron.

“We are planning to start removing things, but if this omicron variant is circulating widely and if it is as rampant as it has been in other jurisdictions, we will have to take a look at this,” Elliott said in Queen’s Park.

Elliott’s comments came after NDP leader Andrea Horwath called on the province not to abolish the passport system prematurely.

“Cases, as we all see, are dragging on for a few days now. There have been over 1,000 cases a day,” Horwath said at Queen’s Park. “Who knows what the new variant will bring?”

“The vast majority of Ontarians have done their part, but they need leadership and public health measures to fight the fourth wave,” Horwath said.

Elliott told Horwaththat that “it’s too soon to say,” if the province will change its plans.

“Right now, we do not have the relevant information we need to make a decision,” she said.

Dr. Peter Juni, scientific director of the Science Advisory Board for COVID-19 in Ontario, said that with the advent of the omicron variant in Ontario, it is important to continue to keep unvaccinated persons out of high-risk settings.

“There is no way we can revoke vaccine certificates therefore,” he said.

“What will happen is if you accept people who are unvaccinated in a restaurant … case numbers can explode then and our ICUs can be overloaded with unvaccinated people within weeks.”

TPH investigating the first school case of the omicron variant

Toronto Public Health (TPH), meanwhile, said Monday night it is investigating Toronto’s first school case of the omicron variant.

TPH has identified the infected person’s close contacts with the variant at the Precious Blood Catholic School and has asked them to go into isolation, check for symptoms, get tested and come back when the isolation period is over.

“Given the release of this new variant and the ongoing transmission of the Delta variant, it is more important than ever to get vaccinated if you have not already done so,” TPH said in a Twitter post.

13 total cases of the omicron variant confirmed in Ontario

Meanwhile, here are some other key indicators and pandemic figures from daily provincial update of the ministry :

Total confirmed cases of the omicron variant: 13

Newly reported school-related cases: 178, including 162 students and 16 staff. There are currently 230 active COVID-19 outbreaks associated with schools in the province, according to Ontario Public Health, with 212 of them in primary schools. The high epidemic for primary school-related outbreaks came on April 14, when there were 214.

Tests completed in the previous 24 hours: 25,981, with a positivity rate of 3.5 percent.

Active cases: 8439.

vaccination: 39,472 doses were administered by public health units on Sunday. About 21 percent of the 1,078,527 qualified children ages five to 11 in the province have now had a first stroke. Almost 81 percent of all eligible Ontarians had two doses.