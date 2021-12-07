The MLA committee proposed to look at safe drug supply policies in Alberta





The Conservative United Government of Alberta is proposing an MLA committee to look at the pros and cons of providing pure versions of opioids and other addictive substances to people who are addicted to them. The government plans to file a motion to set up a specially elected committee on safe supply in the legislature on Tuesday. “I want to look at objective evidence, so both pros and cons,” Mike Ellis, associate minister of mental health and addiction, told reporters in the Alberta legislature on Monday. “I want the evidence to be presented to this commission and I can not wait to see their findings.” Alberta Health reported that 1,026 Albertans died from drug poisoning between January and August 2021. Many users die after unknowingly consuming drugs filled with fentanyl, carfentanil and other poisonous substances. Safe supply is a harm reduction policy that provides clean versions of medicines in an effort to keep people alive so that they can seek treatment when they are ready and able. Although advocates say harm reduction is a critical step in preventing fatal drug poisoning, the UCP government has been hostile to measures such as supervised consumer countries, preferring to focus most of its efforts on funding and growth. of recovery services. The words chosen by Ellis on Monday show that the government is not entirely on the side of secure supply. He quoted a doctor who said he was concerned that safe supply would cause an impending crisis, just as the use of Oxycontin caused the current opioid epidemic. “Comments like this are extremely troubling to our government, not to mention other concerns raised by medical professionals about the lack of evidence to support the government’s widespread distribution of narcotic drugs like opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine,” Ellis said. . “Concerns about deviating from those who do not use opioids and increasing addiction rates, risk of relapse and other serious health damage.” Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said a committee to look at secure supply is a good idea if the government is acting in good faith and not engaging in “cynical political games”. “What is not helpful is a UCP government suggesting that safe supply is a bad attempt to accidentally distribute drugs to Albertans,” she said. The motion proposes Calgary-Klein UCP MLA Jeremy Nixon as committee chairman and Grande Prairie UCP MLA Tracy Allard as vice chair. Calgary-Cross MLA Mickey Amery, Brooks-Medicine Hat MLA Michaela Frey, Calgary Currie Nick Milliken, Banff-Kananaskis MLA Miranda Rosin, Red Deer-South MLA Jason Stephan and Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo MLA Tany Yao will be UCP committee members . The NDP MLAs proposed for the committee are Richard Feehan of Edmonton-Rutherford, Nicole Goehring of Edmonton-Castle Downs, Heather Sweet of Edmonton-Manning and Lori Sigurdson of Edmonton-Riverview. Sigurdson is the PPD critic for mental health and addictions. The commission will be required to submit a report with recommendations by the end of April.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/mla-committee-proposed-to-look-at-safe-drug-supply-policies-in-alberta-1.6275937 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

