Travelers speak after the negative requirement of the COVID-19 test for international travel





LAS VEGAS (CLASS) – Starting today, the Biden administration is enforcing new travel rules to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. Just a few weeks before Christmas – one of the busiest travel times of the year – the change is taking effect at McCarran International Airport and airports across the country. This time, the focus is on travelers coming to the US Starting today, people traveling internationally will need to show evidence of a negative test result in order to fly back to the US The test must be done within one day before departure. The people who flew to Las Vegas from Mexico City on Monday night were some of the first to experience new travel changes. “I think it’s extremely important,” said Daniel Davila, a Mexican traveler. The changes apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. “It was a boy who did not bring his vaccine test, he was rejected just like him,” Davila added. Claudia Lopez also spoke to 8 News Now and says she is not worried about the new changes. “It is a preventive measure and I think 24 hours is okay,” she added. Lopez says some people today however were unaware of the changes and there was confusion at the airport in Mexico. President Joe Biden has said the goal is to add a layer of protection as the omicron variant continues to be a concern. The strictest testing requirements are for all incoming travelers, including U.S. citizens, regardless of their vaccination status. This only applies to air travel now. Some people are worried about faster test costs, while others are not. “I mean, I expected it to be harsher than it was just from what your friends are telling you,” Sue Lee said. “It simply came to our notice then. It was very easy to do. “ The test does not have to be exactly within 24 hours – just one calendar day before departure.

