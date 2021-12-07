Roku opens Amsterdam Office to support International Growth | tidings

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands – (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 7, 2021–

Roku announced today that he is setting up and investing in an office in the city of Amsterdam. Roku plans to expand its existing presence in the Netherlands to help support its international growth. The Amsterdam office will be located in Weteringschans and offers space for up to 150 employees. Roku is headquartered in Silicon Valley in the United States, in Europe currently has offices in Denmark, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

TV broadcasting is a global phenomenon and international growth is a major area of ​​focus for us, said Arthur van Rest, VP International in Roku. Attracting the right people is essential to our success and we believe the Netherlands has great talent and expertise. We will seek employment in a variety of functions, from marketing and business development to finance and law.

Amsterdam is strengthening its position as a major European hub for media and technology companies. Our good physical and digital infrastructure helps businesses quickly increase their international presence. An innovative company like Roku is a strong addition to our vibrant tech and start-up scene. It will also create many opportunities for our diverse talent group, said Amsterdam Deputy Mayor Victor Everhardt.

Roku launched its first broadcast player in 2008 that enabled consumers to broadcast Netflix on their TV. The company also has the only operating system built specifically for TVs, the Roku OS, which it licenses to more than 15 TV manufacturers to build easy-to-use and affordable smart TVs. On the Roku platform, consumers can stream thousands of free and paid channels. Roku works with these broadcast channels to help them build, engage and retain audiences and drive money to their content.

International enlargement is a key priority for Roku. In September of this year, Roku launched its broadcast players in Germany, followed by a comprehensive marketing campaign to introduce the Roku brand to consumers. Roku broadcast players are currently available in the UK, Germany and France. Roku also works with TV manufacturers, including TCL and Hisense in the UK, to produce Roku TV models. Rock is the leading television broadcasting platform in the US, according to the hours broadcast (April 2021, Hypothesis Group). The Roku platform is currently available in 20+ countries worldwide and had 56.4 million active accounts as of September 30, 2021.

Roku was the pioneer of TV broadcasting. We connect users with the broadcast content they want, enable content publishers to create and make money from large audiences, and offer advertisers unique skills to engage consumers. Roku broadcast players and TV-related audio equipment are available in the US and certain countries through direct retail sales and licensing agreements with service operators. Roku TV models are available in the US and certain countries through licensing agreements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA

