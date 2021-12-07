International
AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands – (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 7, 2021–
Roku announced today that he is setting up and investing in an office in the city of Amsterdam. Roku plans to expand its existing presence in the Netherlands to help support its international growth. The Amsterdam office will be located in Weteringschans and offers space for up to 150 employees. Roku is headquartered in Silicon Valley in the United States, in Europe currently has offices in Denmark, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.
Lobby in Roku’s office in San Jose (Photo: Business Wire)
TV broadcasting is a global phenomenon and international growth is a major area of focus for us, said Arthur van Rest, VP International in Roku. Attracting the right people is essential to our success and we believe the Netherlands has great talent and expertise. We will seek employment in a variety of functions, from marketing and business development to finance and law.
Amsterdam is strengthening its position as a major European hub for media and technology companies. Our good physical and digital infrastructure helps businesses quickly increase their international presence. An innovative company like Roku is a strong addition to our vibrant tech and start-up scene. It will also create many opportunities for our diverse talent group, said Amsterdam Deputy Mayor Victor Everhardt.
Roku launched its first broadcast player in 2008 that enabled consumers to broadcast Netflix on their TV. The company also has the only operating system built specifically for TVs, the Roku OS, which it licenses to more than 15 TV manufacturers to build easy-to-use and affordable smart TVs. On the Roku platform, consumers can stream thousands of free and paid channels. Roku works with these broadcast channels to help them build, engage and retain audiences and drive money to their content.
International enlargement is a key priority for Roku. In September of this year, Roku launched its broadcast players in Germany, followed by a comprehensive marketing campaign to introduce the Roku brand to consumers. Roku broadcast players are currently available in the UK, Germany and France. Roku also works with TV manufacturers, including TCL and Hisense in the UK, to produce Roku TV models. Rock is the leading television broadcasting platform in the US, according to the hours broadcast (April 2021, Hypothesis Group). The Roku platform is currently available in 20+ countries worldwide and had 56.4 million active accounts as of September 30, 2021.
About Rock
Roku was the pioneer of TV broadcasting. We connect users with the broadcast content they want, enable content publishers to create and make money from large audiences, and offer advertisers unique skills to engage consumers. Roku broadcast players and TV-related audio equipment are available in the US and certain countries through direct retail sales and licensing agreements with service operators. Roku TV models are available in the US and certain countries through licensing agreements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on our beliefs and assumptions and the information we currently have at the date of this press release. Future statements may include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our current results, performance or achievement to be materially different from those expressed or implied by future statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, those related to our investment in an Amsterdam office; our efforts for international enlargement; trends related to television broadcasting; and the features, benefits, enhancements and extensions of the Roku and Roku OS platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to publicly update these remote statements, or to update the reasons why current results may differ materially from those provided in future statements, even if new information becomes available on the future. Important factors that may cause our current results to change materially are detailed from time to time in reports that Roku, Inc. deposits with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended 31 December 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended 30 September 2021. Copies of reports deposited in The SECs are posted on the Rokus website and are available from Roku free of charge.
Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the US and elsewhere.
