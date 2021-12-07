British ‘chaotic’ response leaves thousands of Afghans unable to flee Taliban, whistleblower claims





Britain’s then-Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab took several hours to respond to urgent requests, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted vital resources were used to evacuate animals instead of humans, a former Foreign Office staffer of the United Kingdom claimed in a written testimony in Parliament published on Tuesday.

His damn account paints a picture of the heart failure of the British government during one of the West’s most urgent crises in recent times and suggests the department’s bureaucratic complacency could have had fatal consequences.

The employee, Raphael Marshall, said the department was flooded with emails from people seeking urgent help to flee Afghanistan. At the time, crowds had gathered at Kabul airport, desperately seeking a way out as US troops prepared to retreat and the Taliban occupied the city.

“Many of these emails were not read,” Marshall wrote, estimating that between 75,000 and 150,000 people had sought help and that only about 5% had received it. “It is clear that some of those left behind have been killed by the Taliban,” he added.

Marshall also criticized the State Department organization, claiming that at some point he was the only person monitoring an email box of evacuation requests. The staff move “resulted in hours of chaos as people tried to figure out what was going on,” he added, while a colleague “was clearly intimidated into being asked to make hundreds of life and death decisions of which they knew nothing.” . Marshall also said vital resources were used to evacuate the dogs and workers from the animal rights NGO Nowzad at Johnson’s request, despite limited capacity at the airport and countless unfulfilled evacuation requirements. “There was a direct exchange between the transport of Nowzad animals and the evacuation of British nationals and Afghan evacuees, including Afghans who had served with British soldiers,” he said. On Tuesday, Johnson vehemently denied ordering Nowzad’s evacuations, describing the claim as “complete nonsense.” “I think Operation Pitting, to get 15,000 people out of Kabul the way we did over the summer, was one of the extraordinary military achievements of the last 50 years or so,” Johnson added. Marshall wrote that “by 21 August, it was inevitable that the vast majority of Afghans calling for a UK evacuation would be left behind and that some would be killed by the Taliban.” He recalled a senior Afghan soldier who wanted to leave the country with his family and whose case was highlighted in the department by a Conservative lawmaker. “I believe this family failed to get to the airport. The bureaucratic delay could have been a factor,” Marshall wrote. Raab’s response to the crisis in Afghanistan had already been widely criticized. He resigned a few weeks later. When individual evacuation cases were submitted to Raab for approval, “it took several hours for the Secretary of State to engage,” Marshall wrote. And when the minister responded, he demanded that some requests be reformulated, suggesting that he “did not fully understand the situation.” “There was very little time left for anyone to enter the airport, so the election of the Secretary of State to cause a delay suggests that he did not understand the desperate situation at Kabul Airport,” Marshall said. Raab had previously received a barrage of criticism when it was revealed he was on holiday in Greece after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. He faced demands for his resignation after it turned out that not long before the fall of Kabul, he asked a lawmaker to receive an urgent phone call with the Afghan foreign minister regarding the evacuation of translators who had worked with the armed forces. British; the call never happened. Johnson promoted Raab to Secretary of Justice during a reshuffle in September. CNN has contacted Raab’s office for a response to the allegations. In an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, he said Marshall was a “relatively small desk officer” and defended his department’s response at the time. “We did the best we could, in very difficult conditions … only the US, with a much larger group of citizens and people working for them, came out more (people),” Raab said. A UK government spokesman told CNN in a statement: “The staff worked tirelessly to evacuate more than 15,000 people from Afghanistan in two weeks. This was the largest mission of its kind in generations and the second evacuation. the largest committed by any country.We are still working to help others leave. “The scale of the evacuation and the challenging circumstances meant that priority setting decisions had to be made quickly to make sure we could help as many people as possible … Unfortunately we were not able to evacuate all those who we wanted to, but our commitment to them is enduring. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/07/uk/uk-kabul-evacuation-foreign-office-whistleblower-intl-gbr/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos