The Covid vaccine map is very similar to the election map





But nation leaders continue to have conflicting ideas about how to fight this enemy.

We have written before, repeatedly, about the division between red and blue states in treating pandemics – usually in masks and vaccines.

The latest news does what it’s worth reviewing.

A new requirement. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that by Dec. 27, private employers must implement a requirement that their staff be vaccinated. He is trying to penalize employers who do not comply with the request – a step beyond the measures adopted by In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that by Dec. 27, private employers must implement a requirement that their staff be vaccinated. He is trying to penalize employers who do not comply with the request – a step beyond the measures adopted by 22 states seeking vaccines for several combinations of healthcare and public sector employees, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

A new way to fight demands. In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is trying to use state taxpayer dollars to encourage employers to oppose the federal vaccine request proposed by the Biden administration, which is currently blocked in court. Something is working. US Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest USData from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest a marked increase in vaccinations recently . Two months ago, less than a million doses were administered on average each day, according to the CDC. A month ago, that figure was about 1.3 million doses. Today it is about 2.3 million. More on New York’s requirements. There are some questions about the de Blasio plan outlined Monday. First, the mayor is only in office for a few more weeks and his successor, elected mayor Eric Adams, is out of the country and has not committed to implementing the plan.

Penalties for non-compliance have not been set and will be announced in more detail on 15 December.

It is not clear how businesses will prove their employees have been vaccinated. One thing many employers probably do not want is vaccination police. New York City is already a highly vaccinated place. Seventy percent of the city’s total population is fully vaccinated, according to Seventy percent of the city’s total population is fully vaccinated, according to city ​​health department , and an additional 8% have received a dose, compared to 60% of the U.S. population that is fully vaccinated. Perhaps seeing the closures in Europe, de Blasio said vaccines should be as universal as possible. “We have to take very bold action. We are seeing restrictions begin to return. We are seeing closures,” he said. “We can not allow those restrictions to come back. We can not have closures in New York.” Florida is more vaccinated than many states. At 62%, the Florida vaccination rate is above the national average, but that includes both the most vaccinated countries in southern Florida – Miami-Dade County is 79% fully vaccinated – and the northern states that are doing well. under 50% vaccinated. This is a pattern that is repeated across the country. In fact, look at these two maps: the 2020 election map and the current CNN vaccination map, which includes state-level data. They are very similar. The blue states that voted for President Joe Biden are generally more than 60% vaccinated. The red states that went for former President Donald Trump are generally below that average. Florida and Wisconsin, political battlefields, are exceptions to the vaccine. They voted for Trump, but have vaccination rates over 60%. Other battlefields, such as Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, are also exceptions. They went for Biden, but their vaccination rates are below 60%. Above it. The view among some of the country’s most conservative politicians, like Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio, is that the Covid-19 is in the rearview mirror. “True America is over with # COVID19,” Jordan wrote on Twitter last week. “The only people who do not understand this are Fauci and Biden.” He later described public health policy during the pandemic as a “two-year attack on our freedoms”. Over the weekend, CNN’s Phil Mattingly put together maps of cases and hospitalizations showing Covid-19 is gone. The pandemic is now undeniably affecting the less vaccinated parts of the country more than the vaccinated parts. CNN’s Deidre McPhillips watched it last week risk of death from Covid-19 throughout the US She wrote: As vaccines have become widely available, the average risk of dying from Covid-19 is more than 50% higher in states that voted for President Trump in 2020 than in states that voted for President Biden, according to a CNN analysis. data from Johns Hopkins University. In the first 11 months of the pandemic – from the initial rise to the rise of winter 2020, before vaccines became widely available – the average death rate from Covid-19 was almost the same along party lines. By the end of January 2021, states that voted for Trump in the 2020 election had an average of 128 deaths from Covid-19 per 100,000 people, while states that voted for Biden had an average of 127 Covid-19 deaths per 100,000 people. More context: As of February 1, the red states have had an average of 116 deaths from Covid-19 per 100,000 people – 52% higher than the average of 77 deaths per 100,000 people in the blue states. The five states with the worst per capita death rates at the time voted for Trump in 2020: Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and West Virginia. The division is even more pronounced at the county level, according to a recent Washington Post analysis What drives the current increase in cases? It is not the Omicron variant. At least not yet. The vast majority of new cases in the US continue to be caused by the Delta variant. The increase is obvious. The average daily death toll has risen to 1651.

More than 59,000 Americans have been hospitalized with Covid-19 now.

For more than three weeks hospitalizations have increased. Read the latest CNN report on Covid-19 cases. New travel restrictions took effect on Monday. International travelers must give negative tests for Covid-19 within one day of departure for the USA. Foreign nationals must be fully vaccinated to enter the country. There is no vaccine requirement for domestic travel, but White House officials have not ruled out the idea. Elsewhere, some large companies are rethinking their plans to return to work. Workers at the Ford plant have been back online since May 2020, but the company announced Monday that it would further delay – until March – the date of returning to office by 30,000 workers. Everyone needs to expand their lenses. CNN’s Rob Picheta writes that the pandemic is a global problem and the solution – which is almost certainly through vaccines that make coping with Covid-19 like the common cold – not being addressed globally. I will face this. This bulletin spends much more time on changes in vaccination rates across the US, but the inequality is much greater between high- and low-income countries, where there is still insufficient access to vaccines.

